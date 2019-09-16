SI: Antonio Brown Accused by a Second Woman of Sexual Misconduct

SI: Antonio Brown Accused by a Second Woman of Sexual MisconductSeptember 16, 2019
Michael Reaves/Getty Images
New England Patriots wide receiver Antonio Brown has been accused of rape by one woman, who is suing him, but details of a second reported sexual assault have emerged.
According to Robert Klemko of SI.com, "In a half-dozen lawsuits, he is accused of refusal to pay wages to former assistants and part-time employees. Court documents and interviews also suggest a pattern of disturbing, sometimes bizarre behavior—including, SI has learned, a second woman's allegations of sexual misconduct by Brown."
