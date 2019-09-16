UVA's Tony Bennett Rejects Raise in New Contract in Order to Help Staff, Program

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistSeptember 16, 2019

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - APRIL 08: Head coach Tony Bennett of the Virginia Cavaliers celebrates with his team after the 85-77 win over the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the 2019 NCAA men's Final Four National Championship game at U.S. Bank Stadium on April 08, 2019 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)
Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

Virginia Cavaliers men's basketball coach Tony Bennett was offered a raise by the school this offseason but turned it down, instead asking athletic director Carla Williams to focus on "additional compensation for his staff and improvements that would benefit his program," per Jeff White of VirginiaSports.com.

Bennett spoke about that decision:

"Laurel [his wife] and I are in a great spot, and in the past I've had increases in my contract. We just feel a great peace about where we're at, all that's taken place, and how we feel about this athletic department and this community and this school. I love being at UVA.

"President [Jim] Ryan and Carla were very gracious in what they offered to me as a potential contract, but I have a very good contract. I have more than enough, and if there are ways that this can help out the athletic department, the other programs and coaches, by not tying up so much [in men's basketball], that's my desire."

                   

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

