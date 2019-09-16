Hall of Fame Football Coach John Ralston Dies at 92

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistSeptember 16, 2019

6 Nov 1995: UNIVERSITY OF SAN JOSE HEAD COACH JOHN RALSTON TALKS TO HIS PLAYERS ON THE SIDELINE DURING THE SPARTANS 47-33 LOSS TO THE STANFORD CARDINAL AT SPARTAN STADIUM IN SAN JOSE, California.
Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images

Longtime football coach John Ralston, who was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 1992, died Saturday.

He was 92.

San Jose State University announced Ralston died in Sunnyvale, California. The coach concluded his career at the university from 1992-1996, coming back to the college game after an absence of more than 20 years.

Ralston coached at Utah State and Stanford before San Jose State, leading the Cardinal to back-to-back Rose Bowl wins in 1970-71. He also spent five seasons coaching the Denver Broncos, leading them to a 34-33-2 record.

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

