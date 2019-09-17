PSG vs. Real Madrid: UCL Odds, Live Stream, TV Schedule

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

The first round of matches in the group stage of the 2019-20 UEFA Champions League is packed full of high-profile fixtures.

Defending champions Liverpool face Napoli in Italy, Borussia Dortmund host Barcelona, Shakhtar Donetsk play Manchester City and Juventus meet Atletico Madrid.

Perhaps the most eye-catching of the lot, though, is Wednesday's clash at the Parc des Princes between 13-time champions Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain, a club desperate to join Los Blancos and others among the European elite.

Here are all the details for the Group A clash in the French capital.

Date: Wednesday, September 18

Time: 8 p.m. BST, 3 p.m. ET

TV Info: BT Sport 2 (UK)

Live Stream: BT Sport App, B/R Live

Match Odds (courtesy of Caesars): PSG 23-20, Real 11-5, Draw 13-5

PSG have never really lived up to their potential in the Champions League.

They were knocked out at the quarter-final stage in four consecutive campaigns from 2012-13, and are now on a run of three last-16 exits in a row, most recently falling to Manchester United in humiliating fashion earlier this year:

Their group-stage campaigns have largely been fairly serene during that time, though, with PSG topping their pool in four of the last seven seasons.

In truth, it would be a huge surprise were they and Real not to make it out of Group A in the 2019-20 tournament, as Club Brugge and Galatasaray are the other two teams in the group.

Both are decent sides, but neither can boast the kind of resources of PSG and Real.

As such, the clashes between the French champions and Los Blancos are likely to decide who tops Group A and theoretically earns the easier tie in the first knockout round.

Given their home advantage on Wednesday, Thomas Tuchel's side will be unhappy with anything other than three points.

And they are up against a Real side still trying to find their feet again after a poor 2018-19 and the return of Zinedine Zidane as manager.

Furthermore, Real's injury list is lengthy, and Sergio Ramos and Nacho will both be absent from Wednesday's match due to suspension:

PSG have personnel problems to contend with as well. Kylian Mbappe and Edinson Cavani are both injury doubts, and Neymar is suspended:

Fortunately for PSG, they brought in Mauro Icardi from Inter Milan over the summer, so he can lead the line against Real.

For two clubs of PSG and Real's magnitude, they open their 2019-20 Champions League campaigns missing some key players and looking fallible.

If anything, that should make Wednesday's fixture more interesting as they both looking to find form that could propel them deep in Europe's elite competition this season.