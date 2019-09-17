Fantasy Football Week 3 Waiver-Wire Must-Adds

0 of 7

Fantasy football managers received bad news on quarterback injuries this week.

Ben Roethlisberger will undergo season-ending elbow surgery, and Drew Brees will miss six weeks with a torn ligament in his thumb, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. On a brighter note, two rookie wideouts reached the end zone for the first time, and both have significant upside.

If you're preparing to scramble for a replacement QB, consider a signal-caller who can add points with his legs. Most leagues won't have a high-end pocket passer available.

Coaching staffs can shift running back workloads at any time, but one ball-carrier doubled his rush attempts between the first two weeks and took 20 handoffs Sunday. Yet he's still on 57 percent of Yahoo waiver wires.

Every week, wide receivers put up big numbers, but four deserve your attention going into Week 3.

We'll go through seven must-add players who are owned in fewer than 60 percent of Yahoo leagues as of Monday at 6 a.m. ET.

