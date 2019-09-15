Report: Police Remove Big Cass from WrestlePro After Joey Janela Altercation

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistSeptember 15, 2019

TORONTO, ON - AUGUST 8: WWE wrestler William Morrissey AKA Big Cass watches batting practice before the start of the New York Yankees MLB game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on August 8, 2017 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images)
Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images

Former WWE star Big Cass was escorted by police out of a WrestlePro event in Rahway, New Jersey, on Saturday, according to PWInsider.com's Mike Johnson.

Johnson reported Cass was behaving in an "aggressive and erratic" manner backstage at the show. One source said Cass slapped AEW star Joey Janela, which Johnson was unable to corroborate.

Janela and Enzo Amore, Cass' former tag team partner, had a brief scuffle at a Blink 182 concert in July, but Johnson noted Janela and Cass worked together without any problems at a separate show Friday.

Janela referenced the incident on Twitter:

Big Cass reportedly continued walking around backstage because he thought somebody had stolen some of his belongings. At one point, he allegedly spit in Pat Buck's face, which prompted Buck to punch Cass.

According to Johnson, that prompted WrestlePro to ask police officers to intervene and take Cass outside, where he reportedly remained for the rest of the show.

WWE officially released Cass in June 2018. He has wrestled for a number of different independent promotions since then.

Johnson wrote he "won't be booked again" with WrestlePro following Saturday's altercation.

