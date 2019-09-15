Jeff Wilson Jr., Matt Breida, Raheem Mostert's Fantasy Outlook After Week 2

Frank Victores/Associated Press

Crowded backfields are always tricky in fantasy football, and the San Francisco 49ers put on a clinic of how frustrating they can be for those trying to set their lineups during Sunday's 41-17 win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

Matt Breida was dominant with 121 yards on 12 carries and one catch for 11 yards, but it was the relatively unknown Jeff Wilson Jr. (10 carries for 34 yards and two scores) who vultured multiple touchdowns as San Francisco built a commanding lead.

What's more, Raheem Mostert also took carries away from Breida and served as the biggest receiving threat out of the backfield with three catches for 68 yards and a score to go with his 13 carries for 83 yards.

Those who were hoping Breida would emerge as a fantasy playmaker without Tevin Coleman were met with a mixed bag of results. On the one hand, he cracked the century mark in yardage, but he also left plenty of points on the board because the other running backs took opportunities.

While Breida, Mostert and Wilson were all valuable plays during Sunday's blowout against an overmatched Bengals team, Coleman's status also serves as a word of warning for those looking to play the other 49ers backs in the coming weeks.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters the plan is for Coleman to return from his high ankle sprain after the Week 4 bye.

This is a crowded backfield even without Coleman, who has been a dangerous receiver for much of his career and figures to take some of those pass-catching opportunities that Mostert capitalized on against Cincinnati.

Neither Breida (15 carries for 37 yards) nor Mostert (nine carries for 40 yards) were much of a factor in a Week 1 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers when Coleman was on the field (before his injury), either.

Putting aside Sunday's game against a weak opponent, no 49ers running back should be considered more than a flex option at this point. The sheer number of playmakers limits the ceiling for all of them, and Wilson is largely an unknown player in fantasy circles who had 266 rushing yards in his career coming into this game.

Breida is the safest play as the starter who had a solid 814 rushing yards last year, and Mostert is a boom-or-bust option who likely will not replicate Sunday's showing in future games. He has never posted more than 261 rushing yards in a season and had a mere 25 yards through the air last year.

Only Breida should garner starting consideration from the trio that shined Sunday once Coleman returns.