MotoGP Grand Prix of San Marino 2019 Results: Marc Marquez Wins on Final Lap

Josef Bollwein/Getty Images

The 2019 MotoGP Grand Prix of San Marino served up yet another late twist, with world champion Marc Marquez passing Fabio Quartararo with a stunning move on the final lap to bag the win.

Quartararo led for the bulk of the race but could never put any distance between himself and Marquez. The standings leader, who was overtaken in the final lap of both the British and Austrian Grand Prix, out-braked his rival late to cross the finish line first.

Quartararo couldn't believe he lost out on a first win in the final lap:

Valentino Rossi finished in fourth place, behind Maverick Vinales. Marquez's championship lead is now up to 93 points, moving ever closer to a sixth MotoGP world title.

Vinales got way cleanly, while Marquez quickly moved up to third place, passing Franco Morbidelli. Andrea Dovizioso did not have a good start, finding himself in eighth place and well behind his main rivals.

Quartararo held second place after a good start and immediately went after the leader:

He got his man during the third lap, taking the lead with an outstanding move.

Marquez and Vinales engaged in a battle for second place, giving Quartararo the opportunity to build an early lead at the front.

The standings leader soon took his compatriot on the inside:

Pol Espargaro bravely battled to keep hold of fifth place in the background but was eventually overtaken by Rossi.

Marquez patiently hunted down Quartararo, dropping Vinales easily. The latter had a handful of poor laps in a row, but once he regained his composure, he was able to keep the gap under three seconds.

With nine laps to race, Alex Rins' race came to an abrupt end when he lost traction in a corner:

Cal Crutchlow also crashed out.

Rossi kept climbing, passing Morbidelli into fourth place, but all eyes turned to the front as the end of the race drew near. Marquez patiently waited before unleashing his attack with three laps to go and briefly took the lead, only to run wide and lose it again.

He tried again at Turn 8, braking very late and immediately putting distance between himself and Quartararo. The Frenchman was able to make up the ground but couldn't find a decisive overtake.

The next race will be the Aragon Grand Prix on September 22.