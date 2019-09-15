FIBA World Cup Final 2019: Live Stream Schedule for Argentina vs. Spain

Fred Lee/Getty Images

Only four countries have won the FIBA Basketball World Cup multiple times. That could change Sunday.

Spain will look to win gold at the tournament for the second time when it takes on Argentina in the championship game of the 2019 World Cup. The only other time Spain won the title was in 2006. The U.S. won the previous two editions of the tournament.

Meanwhile, Argentina is looking to end an even longer championship drought. The Argentines' only prior title victory at the FIBA World Cup came in 1950, when they hosted the inaugural tournament.

Game Information

Date: Sunday, Sept. 15

Time: 8 a.m. ET

Live Stream: ESPN+

Odds (via Caesars): Argentina +4, Spain -4: -110 (wager $110 to win $100)

Preview

There were times Friday when it looked like Spain may not make it to this year's FIBA World Cup championship game.

Playing a tough competitor in Australia, Spain needed two overtime periods to pull out a 95-88 victory. However, it outscored its opponent 15-8 in the second OT to advance to the title game for the first time since it won the tournament 2006.

It's a special feat for a basketball player to win the NBA championship and a FIBA World Cup gold medal in the same year, but Spain center Marc Gasol has the opportunity to do just that. The last player to do it was Lamar Odom, who played for the Los Angeles Lakers and Team USA in 2010.

Gasol won the NBA title with the Toronto Raptors in June, and he could lead Spain to the World Cup championship on Sunday.

"I just cherish every moment for what it is," Gasol told FIBA Basketball (h/t Yahoo Sports). "I don't try to double up. I want to give the maximum for every occasion. It is two completely different situations. I'm going to give my best to win a World Cup for Spain."

Not only would Gasol be a gold medalist, but he would be one of the key reasons for Spain's title victory. In the nation's first seven games, Gasol has averaged 14.4 points and 5.3 rebounds per game.

But Gasol and Spain have a tough challenge ahead of them, as Argentina has been dominant during its seven wins in the World Cup and exceeded expectations.

The Argentines have won six of their seven games by at least 10 points. That includes their quarterfinal win over Serbia and their semifinal victory against France.

While Spain has a veteran big man down low in Gasol, Argentina has an experienced post player of its own. Former NBA power forward Luis Scola has been the Argentines' top player in the tournament, averaging 19.3 points and 8.1 rebounds through their first seven games.

It should be exciting to watch Gasol and Scola battle it out in the paint again in what will likely be one of the most competitive games of this year's FIBA World Cup. Not only will Spain or Argentina win the gold, but the victor will also have momentum before playing in the 2020 Olympics next summer.