Mr. Olympia 2019 Results: Winner, Highlights, Prize Money and Twitter Reaction

Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

Brandon Curry made good on his status of 2019 Mr. Olympia favourite on Saturday, winning his first ever title.

The 36-year-old beat William Bonac to the top spot and the $400,000 main prize, per Derek Hall at FitnessVolt.com.

Hadi Choopan took third place, and Dexter Jackson and Roelly Winklaar rounded out the top five.

Here are some highlights from the final pose down, via Williams Fitness:

This year's event was considered one of the most open in years due to the absence of seven-time winner Phil Heath and defending champion Shawn Rhoden.

Curry became the favourite to win after his victory at the Arnold Classic, where he beat the likes of Bonac, Winklaar and Luke Sandoe. He came into the event with plenty of confidence, per Generation Iron:

There were plenty of other contenders, however, including debutant Choopan. Per Generation Iron, the popular Iranian was handed a visa just weeks ahead of the event, and he more than held his own on the big stage, taking third place and the People's Champion title.

Jackson, the 49-year-old veteran and 2008 winner, did not make the final call out group on the first day of competition, but still placed ahead of Winklaar, who did.

Winklaar looked like one of the biggest men on stage, but his conditioning lagged a little behind that of Curry and Bonac. Curry's legs were perhaps the least developed of any of the top five contenders, but in the end, his awesome combination of symmetry and conditioning more than made up for it.

Here is a look at the final group of Friday's pre-judging, featuring four of the top five finishers:

Bonac and Choopan had their conditioning on point, and the latter in particular still has room on his frame to add size. It was a tremendous first showing for the 31-year-old, even if there was no beating Curry on Saturday.

This fan was happy to see him perform well:

Not everyone was impressed by this year's group of contenders, however, and Muscle Phone thought Heath could easily have added another title:

He is expected to return to the competition next year, so Curry will face a massive battle to defend his title, especially if Winklaar improves his conditioning and Choopan continues to grow.