Week 2 NFL Picks: Final Vegas Odds and Predictions for Sunday's Slate

James Kenney/Associated Press

Week 2 in the NFL could serve as a continuation of impressive Week 1 production, or as a bounce-back opportunity for franchises that suffered their first defeat.

Eight teams head into Sunday home games with the goal of avoiding their first losing streaks of the 2019 campaign.

Denver and Pittsburgh are among the sides attempting to recover from poor opening results with a victory in their home openers.

The matchups for the Broncos and Steelers might seem tough on paper, but there are some trends that suggest they level their records Sunday.

NFL Week 2 Sunday Schedule and Odds

All Times ET

Odds via Caesars; predictions against the spread in bold

Buffalo (-1.5) at New York Giants (1 p.m., CBS)

Indianapolis at Tennessee (-3.5) (1 p.m., CBS)

Jacksonville at Houston (-8.5) (1 p.m., CBS)

Los Angeles Chargers (-2) at Detroit (1 p.m., CBS)

New England (-18.5) at Miami (1 p.m., CBS)

Arizona at Baltimore (-13) (1 p.m., Fox)

Dallas (-5.5) at Washington (1 p.m., Fox)

Minnesota at Green Bay (-2.5) (1 p.m., Fox)

San Francisco at Cincinnati (-1) (1 p.m., Fox)

Seattle at Pittsburgh (-3.5) (1 p.m., Fox)

Kansas City (-7) at Oakland (4:05 p.m., CBS)

Chicago (-2) at Denver (4:25 p.m. Fox)

New Orleans at Los Angeles Rams (-1.5) (4:25 p.m., Fox)

Philadelphia (-1.5) at Atlanta (8:20 p.m., NBC)

Predictions

Seattle at Pittsburgh (-3.5)

Steven Senne/Associated Press

The one-loss Steelers will try to produce the opposite start at Heinz Field as they did in 2018. Mike Tomlin's team dropped results to Kansas City and Baltimore on the way to a 1-2-1 September mark.

The good news for Pittsburgh is it went 4-2 in games after a defeat, with three of those victories coming on home soil.

Even though Ben Roethlisberger struggled against New England's defense, he should discover some success versus a Seattle defense that let up 395 passing yards at home in Week 1.

Against NFC opposition in 2018, the 37-year-old went 3-1 and averaged 253.8 passing yards while tossing 14 touchdowns and a pair of interceptions.

In three of those contests, JuJu Smith-Schuster racked up 90 yards or more, including a pair of 115-plus performances versus Tampa Bay and New Orleans.

In addition, the Seahawks lost their opening road games a year ago to Chicago and Denver.

If those trends continue, the Steelers could take advantage of Seattle's secondary and open up an advantage, but the final score could be tight.

Despite conceding over 300 total yards in five road games, the Seahawks played six one-possession games on their travels last season.

The counter argument to that is seven of Pittsburgh's nine victories were by four points or more.

Chicago at Denver (+2)

D. Ross Cameron/Associated Press

Denver head coach Vic Fangio opposes the team he was hired from in his first head coaching appearance at Mile High Stadium.

The 61-year-old spent four seasons as Chicago's defensive coordinator, so he has familiarity with the pieces in the Bears offense.

Fangio will not know the exact plays thrown at his defense, but he has a good idea of the approach Matt Nagy will have, per NBC Sports Chicago's Cam Ellis.

“He has a good imagination with how he goes about it," Fangio said. "Each and every week, they put together a different game plan from week-to-week, use their versatile players and run their offense. They’ve got a lot of nice players there that can be moved around and be versatile and play in different spots, and he’s a good guy to have that on his plate because he knows how to use it.”

Both offenses are in need of a jolt, as they enter Sunday in the bottom third in team offense and in the lower tier of passing yards.

The Bears produced the better defensive performance by holding Green Bay to 3.7 yards per play compared to Denver's concession of 6.6 yards per play versus Oakland.

However, there is one trend that could tell you which way to lean, as the Broncos are 17-1 in home openers dating back to 2001, per Colleen Kane of the Chicago Tribune.

Additionally. the Broncos are facing a quarterback in Mitchell Trubisky that has one touchdown pass in his last three games.

The third-year signal-caller did not receive support on the ground in Week 1, as the Bears ran for 46 yards versus Green Bay.

If Trubisky is unable to lead Chicago's offense down the field for scores, and the running game sputters again, Denver could roll.

Follow Joe on Twitter, @JTansey90.

Statistics obtained from Pro Football Reference.