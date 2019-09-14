Argentina vs. Spain: Updated FIBA World Cup Final Odds and Predictions

Garrett Ellwood/Getty Images

For the first time since 2006, Team USA won't be the winner of the FIBA Basketball World Cup. However, there is a chance a recent winner will emerge victorious.

Spain will look to win gold medals for the second time in the past four World Cups when it takes on Argentina in this year's championship game on Sunday. Spain's title victory in 2006 was the only in the nation's history.

Meanwhile, Argentina will be looking to win the FIBA World Cup for the first time since 1950, when it hosted the inaugural tournament. The Argentines last made it to the championship game in 2002, when they lost to Yugoslavia in overtime.

Here's what you need to know for this year's championship game, along with some predictions for the contest between Spain and Argentina.

Game Information

Date: Sunday, Sept. 15

Time: 8 a.m. ET

Live Stream: ESPN+

Odds (via Caesars): Argentina +3.5, Spain -3.5: -110 (wager $110 to win $100)

Preview, Predictions

Spain and Argentina have each won seven games to reach this point, and while the two countries have done it in slightly different ways, the championship game should be a competitive matchup.

Argentina has been dominant, especially of late, as it defeated Serbia in the quarterfinals before handily taking down France in the semifinals. Only one of the Argentines' seven wins have been by fewer than 10 points.

On the other side, Spain has found ways to pull out close victories. That includes its semifinal win on Friday, when it outlasted Australia 95-88 in double overtime.

This matchup between Argentina and Spain could truly go either way, hence the line is at only 3.5 points. Expect a back-and-forth game that comes down to the closing minutes with whichever team that finishes strong notching the victory.

Something else to expect is more top-level play from each team's veteran big man. Argentina has been led by 39-year-old power forward Luis Scola, while Spain has 34-year-old center Marc Gasol down low.

Gasol has the chance to become the first player to win the NBA championship and the FIBA World Cup in the same year since Lamar Odom did it with the Los Angeles Lakers and Team USA in 2010. Gasol won the NBA title with the Toronto Raptors just three months ago.

Even though Gasol's late NBA season didn't give him much time to prepare for international competition, he said playing in the World Cup has been a great experience.

"When you come to national team for 8-10 weeks in the summer, it's not very practical," Gasol said, according to ESPN.com's Brian Windhorst. "You don't get to work on your game, you don't get to recover, you don't get to work on your body like you would if you had 20 weeks off. You're committing a lot of time to your teammates and it's completely worth it."

Although the game will be close, and Scola will challenge Gasol down low, Gasol will make some key baskets down the stretch and, along with Ricky Rubio, guide Spain to the gold medals.

Pick: Spain