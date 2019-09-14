FIBA World Cup 2023: Schedule of Dates, Location and Latest Rumors

Xinyu Cui/Getty Images

The 2019 FIBA Basketball World Cup comes to an end Sunday when Argentina and Spain face off for the championship. In four years, the tournament will return, and it will do something it's never done before.

In 2023, the FIBA World Cup will be hosted by multiple nations for the first time. The Philippines, Japan and Indonesia will all serve as hosts, with games being played in each of the three countries. The next World Cup will run from Sept. 1-17, 2023.

This year's FIBA World Cup was originally scheduled for 2018, but it was pushed back a year to get the event on a different cycle than the FIFA World Cup. That's why the next edition of the event is lined up for 2023.

Indonesia will be hosting the FIBA World Cup for the first time, while the Philippines and Japan will become second-time hosts. The Philippines hosted the tournament in 1978, which was won by Yugoslavia, while Japan hosted it in 2006, when Spain won the gold medals.

"We are very pleased to see national federations team up and put together bids of the highest quality to host our World Cup," FIBA president Horacio Muratore said in a statement when the host cities were announced in 2017. "We look forward to witnessing a FIBA Basketball World Cup Final played in a venue packed with more than 50,000 basketball-crazy fans in the Philippines, a country where basketball is a religion."

There will be four venues hosting games in the Philippines—Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay, Smart Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City, Philippine Arena in Bocaue and PhilSports Arena in Pasig.

Games played in Indonesia will be held at the Istora Gelora Bung Karno in Jakarta, while games played in Japan will take place at Okinawa Arena in Okinawa.

The group phase will take place in all three countries, and the Philippines will host the final phase.

Although host countries are automatically qualified for the FIBA World Cup, Indonesia's inclusion has a provision that the country will make its national team competitive by 2021. The Indonesians have never previously participated in the World Cup.

The Philippines have already started preparing for the 2023 tournament, as Manny V. Pangilinan, the chairman emeritus of the Philippines Basketball Association, tweeted an update on Thursday:

While the host countries are automatic qualifiers, the rest of the 32-team field won't be decided until closer to the tournament. The teams will be placed in eight groups for the first phase, which will take place at a draw in Manila, the capital of the Philippines, six months before the start of the tournament.

Before the 2023 FIBA World Cup, some of the teams that participated in this year's tournament will take part in the 2020 Olympics. So, the international basketball scene could look a bit different by the time 2023 arrives, especially depending on the results of next summer's Olympic tournament.