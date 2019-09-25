NBA All-Time Player Rankings: Top 10 Centers

0 of 10

Who's the greatest center of all time?

We've already answered the question for point guards, shooting guards, small forwards and power forwards. Now, it's onto the position that dominated basketball for much of the game's history.

It makes sense. In a game with the goal 10 feet off the ground, height is a pretty obvious advantage.

For decades, players such as Bill Russell, Wilt Chamberlain and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar ruled the NBA. And while the sport has changed dramatically in the last five to 10 years, a new batch of big men seem poised to try shifting the balance of power back to the bigs.

Nikola Jokic, Rudy Gobert, Joel Embiid and others have found the baton. Now they're running with it.

Ranking the legends who came before them will be a largely subjective endeavor, but numbers provided a baseline and were plenty influential throughout the process.

Catch-all metrics like box plus/minus (available from the 1973-74 season on) and win shares per 48 minutes came into play. And you'll see pace- and playing-time-adjusted numbers (in the form of "per 75 possessions"). But intangibles have to be factored into these conversations as well.

One final housekeeping note: We'll consider Basketball Reference the arbiter of positional determinations for this piece and the four other top 10s.

And that's actually pretty important here. General perception tabs Tim Duncan as a power forward, but the site has him at center for 71 percent of his minutes (and lists him as a center for 10 of his 16 seasons).

No such positional controversy exists for the rest of the inclusions.

With all that out of the way, it's time to dive in.