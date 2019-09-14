NFL Predictions Week 2: Final Odds Projections and Fantasy Stars to Watch

Elise Amendola/Associated Press

Tom Brady has a history of torching the defenses of his AFC East foes.

Brady is 81-21 in divisional games, and there is a good chance he adds to the win column against the Miami Dolphins.

New England is in focus entering Week 2 because of its opening-week thumping of Pittsburgh and the monster spread it carries into Hard Rock Stadium.

In addition to the Patriots being an intriguing betting option, Brady is one of the best fantasy stars to watch Sunday because of the numbers he has produced against the Dolphins.

NFL Week 2 Schedule and Odds



All Times ET

Odds via Caesars; predictions against the spread in bold



Thursday, September 11

Tampa Bay at Carolina (-6.5) (8:20 p.m., NFL Network)

Sunday, September 15

Buffalo (-2) at New York Giants (1 p.m., CBS)

Indianapolis at Tennessee (-3.5) (1 p.m., CBS)

Jacksonville at Houston (-8.5) (1 p.m., CBS)

Los Angeles Chargers (-2) at Detroit (1 p.m., CBS)

New England (-18.5) at Miami (1 p.m., CBS)

Arizona at Baltimore (-13) (1 p.m., Fox)

Dallas (-6) at Washington (1 p.m., Fox)

Minnesota at Green Bay (-2.5) (1 p.m., Fox)

San Francisco at Cincinnati (-1) (1 p.m., Fox)

Seattle at Pittsburgh (-3.5) (1 p.m., Fox)

Kansas City (-7) at Oakland (4:05 p.m., CBS)

Chicago (-2) at Denver (4:25 p.m. Fox)

New Orleans at Los Angeles Rams (-1.5) (4:25 p.m., Fox)

Philadelphia (-2) at Atlanta (8:20 p.m., NBC)

Monday, September 16

Cleveland (-6.5) at New York Jets (8:15 p.m., ESPN)

Fantasy Stars To Watch

Tom Brady, QB, New England

In his last five games against Miami, Brady has averaged 273.6 yards and tossed 14 touchdowns.

In all but one of those recent contests, the 42-year-old has accounted for at least three scores.

Brady is coming off a 341-yard performance in which he picked out seven different receivers.

His ability to spread the ball around against the Miami secondary, which was shredded by Lamar Jackson in Week 1, should cause all sorts of issues.

As if that was not enough to believe in Brady and the Patriots in Week 2, Antonio Brown is in line to make his franchise debut. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the NFL has decided against placing Brown on the commissioner's exempt list in the wake of a civil lawsuit alleging the seven-time Pro Bowler sexually assaulted former trainer Britney Taylor three times from 2017-18.

Julian Edelman, who led the Patriots with six receptions and 11 targets last Sunday, had plenty of praise for Brown's progress, per Mark Daniels of the Providence Journal.

Even if Brown makes a minimal impact, the Patriots should improve from Week 1, which is a scary thought for a Miami defense that allowed the fifth-most passing yards and most scores through the air on opening weekend.

Mark Andrews, TE, Baltimore

Mark Brown/Getty Images

Sunday's other double-digit favorite is expected to produce at a high level, and Mark Andrews could once again be one of Jackson's top targets.

The Baltimore tight end hauled in eight receptions for 108 yards and a score in the romp in south Florida.

With Arizona coming to M&T Bank Stadium, the 23-year-old could record the first back-to-back 100-yard games of his career.

In their Week 1 tie with Detroit, the Cardinals conceded 146 yards and a touchdown to the Lions tight ends, with T.J. Hockenson breaking out in his debut.

Andrews' time on the field should increase as the season goes on since he has improved his blocking for the ground game, per Mike Preston of the Baltimore Sun.

"Mark is an interesting guy. He's such a natural football player," Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said. "He's got a great feel for the passing game, of course, but he's really improved in the run blocking. It's something that he didn't do much at Oklahoma."

More snaps should equate to consistent production for the Oklahoma product, who had one game over 75 yards in his rookie season.

Baltimore's commitment to air it out and Arizona's poor numbers versus tight ends should make Andrews a must-start in every variety of fantasy football.

Statistics obtained from Pro Football Reference

