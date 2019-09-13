Canelo Alvarez to Fight Sergey Kovalev on Nov. 2 at Las Vegas' MGM Grand

John Locher/Associated Press

Canelo Alvarez will get the chance to win a title in a fourth different weight class after he officially signed on to challenge Sergey Kovalev for the WBO light heavyweight title.

ESPN's Dan Rafael confirmed the date and venue for this intriguing fight that will see WBA and WBC middleweight champion Canelo move up two divisions in weight class:

