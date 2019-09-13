Canelo Alvarez to Fight Sergey Kovalev on Nov. 2 at Las Vegas' MGM Grand

James Dudko@@JamesDudkoFeatured ColumnistSeptember 13, 2019

Canelo Alvarez, of Mexico, celebrates his win over Daniel Jacobs in a middleweight title boxing match Saturday, May 4, 2019, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
John Locher/Associated Press

Canelo Alvarez will get the chance to win a title in a fourth different weight class after he officially signed on to challenge Sergey Kovalev for the WBO light heavyweight title.

ESPN's Dan Rafael confirmed the date and venue for this intriguing fight that will see WBA and WBC middleweight champion Canelo move up two divisions in weight class:

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.    

Related

    Kautondokwa vs. Kanat Islam for WBO International, Kazakhstan

    Boxing logo
    Boxing

    Kautondokwa vs. Kanat Islam for WBO International, Kazakhstan

    BoxingScene.com
    via BoxingScene.com

    Anthony Joshua wanted to ‘fight through concussion’ against Andy Ruiz

    Boxing logo
    Boxing

    Anthony Joshua wanted to ‘fight through concussion’ against Andy Ruiz

    Kevin Mitchell
    via the Guardian

    Anthony Joshua: I Would Agree To Fight Jarrell Miller Again

    Boxing logo
    Boxing

    Anthony Joshua: I Would Agree To Fight Jarrell Miller Again

    BoxingScene.com
    via BoxingScene.com

    Jermell Charlo Reveals That Rematch is Set With Tony Harrison

    Boxing logo
    Boxing

    Jermell Charlo Reveals That Rematch is Set With Tony Harrison

    BoxingInsider.com
    via BoxingInsider.com