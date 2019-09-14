NASCAR at Las Vegas 2019: Start Time, Ticket Info, Lineup, TV Schedule and More

Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images

The first round-of-16 playoff of the 2019 NASCAR season will take place on Sunday in the South Point 400 in Las Vegas.

The top 16 drivers from the regular season, from Kyle Busch to Ryan Newman, will compete over 267 laps of the 1.5-mile Las Vegas Motor Speedway circuit.

On Saturday, the final race of the Xfinity Series regular season will be held in the DC Solar 300.

Schedule

Saturday, September 14

2:35 p.m. ET: Xfinity Series Qualifying

4:05 p.m. ET: Cup Series Qualifying

7:30 p.m. ET: DC Solar 300 Race

Sunday, September 15

7 p.m. ET: South Point 400 Race

TV Info: NBCSN (U.S.)

Tickets are available to purchase on StubHub and via the circuit's official website.

Preview

Here's a look at the 16-driver field after Ryan Newman claimed the last playoff spot with his eighth-place finish in the Big Machine Vodka 400 last time out:

Busch hasn't added to his four wins since June, but he's the man to beat having topped the standings in the regular season.

He has a strong record in Las Vegas, too. In his last five appearances there, he's only finished outside the top seven once.

The 34-year-old has also been a force to be reckoned with in the playoffs in recent years, having qualified for the championship race in each of the last four years.

Busch hasn't won the title since 2015, though, and he's eager to put that right.

He said during media day:

"I've been asked this question every single year, and yeah, if you don't win a championship it's disappointing. I've been to the Homestead race four years in a row, and I've only won it once.

"I don't know if that is a little LeBron James-esque, but it feels like I can get there but just can't seal the deal. It's kind of crazy that it comes down to one race and one race track."

Team Penske's Joey Logano, who won the championship last year, won the Pennzoil 400 in Las Vegas in March.

Per Fox Sports' Bob Pockrass, he is feeling confident despite a difficult spell at the end of the regular season:

His teammate Brad Keselowski is the defending champion at the South Point 400, and he has an incredible record in Las Vegas.

Since 2013, Keselowski has picked up three wins there and has never finished lower than seventh.

Another one to watch will be Kevin Harvick, who enters the playoffs with the most momentum of any driver after he picked up three wins and three top-seven finishes in the final seven races of the regular season.