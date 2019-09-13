Peyton Barber, Ronald Jones' Updated Fantasy Outlook After Week 2 vs. Panthers

Mike McCarn/Associated Press

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers offense has yet to find a rhythm in its first two games under new coach Bruce Arians, but it did enough to pull out a 20-14 victory over the Carolina Panthers on Thursday night.

While Chris Godwin (eight catches, 121 yards and one touchdown) may have had the biggest performance of the night, fantasy football owners probably can't help but wonder what the stock of Tampa Bay's running backs looks like.

In his first year as the No. 1 back for the Buccaneers, Peyton Barber piled up 871 yards and five touchdowns last season. That performance likely caught the attention of fantasy football owners—and now they want consistent results.

Barber had a quiet Week 1, carrying the ball just eight times for 33 yards while adding two receptions for 12 yards in a 31-17 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. That may have made fantasy owners wary of starting Barber in Week 2, but he rewarded those who kept him in the lineup.

The fourth-year back ran for 82 yards and one touchdown against the Panthers on Thursday night.

He added one reception for seven yards.

Thursday night's showing hardly cements Barber as a must-start moving forward. It was, however, a step in the right direction in making fantasy owners evaluate his status on a weekly basis. Barber has the potential to be an RB2 if he can build on Thursday night's success, making him a valuable option in deeper leagues.

Meanwhile, second-year back Ronald Jones II remains an enigma. He was one of the lone bright spots for Tampa Bay in Week 1 as he recorded 93 scrimmage yards, including 75 rushing yards (on 5.8 yards per carry) and 18 receiving yards.

Unfortunately for Jones and fantasy owners, that momentum didn't carry over into Week 2. Jones could only muster up a total of nine yards on four touches against Carolina.

It's no secret that Arians likes airing the ball out, but when the Buccaneers keep the ball on the ground, it's Barber getting the touches more often than not:

Just like that, Jones' fantasy stock has taken a major hit.

As of now, it appears as though Arians is willing to ride the hot hand, using whichever running back is producing on that day. Barber appears to have the edge over Jones in terms of getting the first opportunity as he sits atop the depth chart.

While many teams complement a workhorse back with one whose main role is to catch passes out of the backfield, neither Barber (20 receptions in 2018) nor Jones (seven) has proven to be an impact player in the aerial attack. They have combined for four catches through the first two games.

Until the Buccaneers offense finds its groove, starting any of the team's playmakers comes with risk. That's especially the case with the team's running backs, at least until one clearly establishes himself as the No. 1 option.

For now, Barber appears to be the so-called safer option. But fantasy owners will need to keep an eye on the situation moving forward as the first two weeks have shown things can change in a hurry.

Need more help with your fantasy football lineup? Matt Camp solves your fantasy problems live on B/R Gridiron's new show, Your Fantasy Fire Drill. Download the B/R app now to submit your questions and tune in every Sunday at 11:30 a.m. ET.