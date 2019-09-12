Tyson Fury Jokes About Training Regimen in SportsCenter Interview

Isaac Brekken/Associated Press

Tyson Fury isn't exactly going through a Rocky montage to prepare for his upcoming fight against Otto Wallin.

The heavyweight champion had an interesting response when asked about his training regimen Thursday on SportsCenter.

"I've only had eight beers per day instead of my regular 16," Fury said.

"I've been training my right arm with beers and my left arm with cigarettes," he later added.

Wallin enters Saturday's match with a 20-0 record but is still a 12-1 underdog to win, per Caesars. A $3,000 bet on Fury would only net $100 with a win. This has prevented the 31-year-old from even doing much scouting on his upcoming opponent.

"Blonde, blue eyes, 6'6" southpaw from Sweden," Fury said. "That's about all I know."

With a 28-0-1 record going into the match, the English star doesn't appear at all concerned about a possible upset.