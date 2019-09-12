Tyson Fury Jokes About Training Regimen in SportsCenter Interview

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistSeptember 12, 2019

Tyson Fury, left, and Otto Wallin, of Sweden, pose for photos following a news conference Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, in Las Vegas. The pair will face each other in a heavyweight boxing match Saturday. (AP Photo/Isaac Brekken)
Isaac Brekken/Associated Press

Tyson Fury isn't exactly going through a Rocky montage to prepare for his upcoming fight against Otto Wallin.

The heavyweight champion had an interesting response when asked about his training regimen Thursday on SportsCenter. 

"I've only had eight beers per day instead of my regular 16," Fury said.

"I've been training my right arm with beers and my left arm with cigarettes," he later added.

Wallin enters Saturday's match with a 20-0 record but is still a 12-1 underdog to win, per Caesars. A $3,000 bet on Fury would only net $100 with a win. This has prevented the 31-year-old from even doing much scouting on his upcoming opponent.

"Blonde, blue eyes, 6'6" southpaw from Sweden," Fury said. "That's about all I know."

With a 28-0-1 record going into the match, the English star doesn't appear at all concerned about a possible upset.

Related

    Navarrete's Promoter Very Open To Make Leo Santa Cruz Bout

    Boxing logo
    Boxing

    Navarrete's Promoter Very Open To Make Leo Santa Cruz Bout

    BoxingScene.com
    via BoxingScene.com

    Rob McCracken backed after Anthony Joshua concussion comments

    Boxing logo
    Boxing

    Rob McCracken backed after Anthony Joshua concussion comments

    Sean Ingle
    via the Guardian

    Daniel Jacobs and Andre Rozier at Odds Over Money

    Boxing logo
    Boxing

    Daniel Jacobs and Andre Rozier at Odds Over Money

    BoxingScene.com
    via BoxingScene.com

    Haney Battles Abdullaev for Championship; Heather Hardy Back in the Ring to Reclaim Crown

    Boxing logo
    Boxing

    Haney Battles Abdullaev for Championship; Heather Hardy Back in the Ring to Reclaim Crown

    BoxingInsider.com
    via BoxingInsider.com