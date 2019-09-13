Real Madrid vs. Levante: Odds, Live Stream, TV Schedule and Preview

Christopher Simpson@@CJSimpsonBRFeatured ColumnistSeptember 13, 2019

VILLAREAL, SPAIN - SEPTEMBER 01: Head coach Zinedin Zidane of Real Madrid CF looks on prior to the Liga match between Villarreal CF and Real Madrid CF at Estadio de la Ceramica on September 01, 2019 in Villareal, Spain. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)
David Ramos/Getty Images

Real Madrid will be looking for just their second win of the season on Saturday when they host Levante in La Liga.

Los Blancos have won just one of their three matches in this campaign, leaving them fifth in the Spanish top flight and four points behind leaders Atletico Madrid.

The visitors are fourth having picked up two wins already.

                                  

Date: Saturday, September 14

Time: 12 p.m. BST/7 a.m. ET

TV: Premier Sports (UK), beIN Sports (USA)

Live Stream: Premier Player 1 (UK), beIN Sports Connect (USA)

Odds: Real Madrid (6-25), Draw (23-4), Levante (19-2)

Odds courtesy of Caesars

               

Real kicked off their campaign with a victory at home to Celta Vigo, but they've since been held to draws by Real Valladolid and Villarreal.

As Tom Allnutt of Agence France-Presse observed, Zinedine Zidane has not enjoyed the most successful return to the Santiago Bernabeu since he became manager again in March:

Sports writer Andy West has not been impressed with their defending:

They've kept just two competitive clean sheets under Zidane since he returned. Even in pre-season they only managed one shutout, against Red Bull Salzburg. In their other six friendlies, they shipped 18 goals.

Levante—who lost to Alaves in their opener—have played the same two sides as Madrid in their last two matches, but unlike Los Blancos, the Granotas won both games.

Real will have to face them without Gareth Bale, too. The Welshman saved them in their last match by scoring twice to give them a 2-2 draw with Villarreal, but he was subsequently sent off and will serve a one-game ban.

Eden Hazard could make his debut, though. The Independent's Luke Bosher reported the Belgian is in line to play after returning to full training.

ROME, ITALY - AUGUST 11: Eden Hazard of Real Madrid in action during the Pre Season Friendly match between AS Roma and Real Madrid at Olimpico Stadium on August 11, 2019 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Giuseppe Bellini/Getty Images)
Giuseppe Bellini/Getty Images

Levante have started strongly, so they won't be easily dispatched on Saturday, particularly if Los Blancos remain vulnerable at the back.

A debut for Hazard would give Real a much-needed lift, though, and he could make the difference for his new side.

