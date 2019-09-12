Lautaro Martinez's Agent Talks Up Barcelona, Lionel Messi Link

Edward A. Ornelas/Getty Images

Lautaro Martinez's agent, Alberto Yaque, has said "it would be great to see" his client play alongside fellow Argentinian Lionel Messi at Barcelona.



The Inter Milan striker starred for Argentina earlier this week, netting a hat-trick in their 4-0 friendly win over Mexico in Texas.

The Albiceleste were missing the likes of Messi, Sergio Aguero and Angel Di Maria, while Paulo Dybala started on the bench, but Martinez had his treble inside 40 minutes against El Tri:

The 22-year-old has also started the season well with his club side, netting Inter's opener in their 2-1 win over Cagliari earlier this month.

And his representative, Yaque, has now talked up the possibility of him joining up with Messi at the Camp Nou, per TyC Sports (h/t Goal):

"It would be great to see [Lautaro] alongside Leo at Barcelona. It was great to see him play that way [against Mexico], so loose and happy. He has looked happy in the national team since he played for the youth divisions. He has brilliant control and timing, he shows it all the time. It is very hard for a defender to mark him."

Martinez joined Inter in July 2018 from Racing Club and finished his debut Serie A season with six goals in 27 appearances.

More than half his league outings last term came from the bench as Mauro Icardi was the main striker until his contract dispute with the club saw him omitted from the squad.

Icardi has now left the San Siro to join Paris Saint-Germain on loan:

Romelu Lukaku has come in from Manchester United as his replacement, but Martinez still looks set to get much more game time this season.

That is because new Inter manager Antonio Conte is happy to play two up front, and he has started Martinez alongside Lukaku in both their Serie A matches so far this season.

Inter are unlikely to be happy with Yaque talking up a potential move to Barca for one of their star men.

But Martinez has a contract at Inter until 2023 that will, for now, likely ward off any potential suitors.