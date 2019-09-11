WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights for September 11

3 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

Former United Kingdom champion Pete Dunne entered the NXT Arena to a thunderous ovation, ready to square off with Breakout Tournament participant Angel Garza.

Dunne dominated early, partaking in some joint manipulation that targeted the fingers and arm of his opponent. The arrogant Garza created an opening and flung his pants to the floor but paid for it immediately as Dunne blasted him.

The Bruiserweight was unable to secure firm control of the bout, though, as Garza caught him with a big dropkick that left both men reeling. Dunne unloaded a series of kicks to the chest but Garza pinned him for a quick two.

Dunne countered a rollup, grabbed hold of Garza's hands and stomped away at him. Another brutal kick left Garza stunned. He recovered and tried for a quebrada but Dunne caught him in a triangle and snapped the fingers for the submission win.

Result

Dunne defeated Garza

Grade

B+

Analysis

This was a really strong effort by Dunne and Garza, who maximized their minutes and provided a hard-hitting, competitive match that left fans wanting more from them.

The time constraints prevented them from delivering the show-stealing they are likely capable of but it was still a strong showing for Garza and another example of Dunne's brutal, cringe-worthy offense.

Like Priest in the first match of the night, the move to USA will do wonders for both men, giving them opportunities to compete in more focused, longer-term stories than the current one-hour format allows for.