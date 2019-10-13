Report: Chiefs' Tyreek Hill Will Return from Injury for 1st Time Since Opener

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistOctober 13, 2019

KANSAS CITY, MO - AUGUST 24: Tyreek Hill #10 of the Kansas City Chiefs runs for a 12-yard gain in preseason action against the San Francisco 49ers at Arrowhead Stadium on August 24, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)
David Eulitt/Getty Images

Kansas City Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill will return to the field on Sunday against the Houston Texans, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com. 

Hill had been recovering from a shoulder injury and was a gametime decision coming into Week 6. He hasn't played since Week 1.

Injuries are not something Hill has had to deal with much early on in his career, as he missed just one game through his first three years in the NFL. However, his 2019 campaign was immediately disrupted by a sternoclavicular joint injury in the season opener, an injury that was expected to sideline him for four to six weeks.

When healthy, the 5'10", 185-pound wideout has proven to be one of the most dynamic playmakers in the league.

His numbers have improved with each passing season, resulting in career highs in catches (87), yards (1,479) and touchdowns (12) last season. 

Not only is he a threat on the outside, but he has proven capable of making plays in the backfield as well. He has 482 career rushing yards with an average of 7.5 yards per carry.

That type of production is hard to find, though the Chiefs relied on Travis Kelce, Sammy Watkins, Demarcus Robinson and rookie Mecole Hardman while he was out injured. But Patrick Mahomes now has his most dangerous weapon back at his disposal, a scary proposition for the rest of the NFL.

