Major Lazer, J Balvin, El Alfa Headline FIFA 20, Volta Football Soundtrack

Gill Clark@@gillclarkyFeatured Columnist IISeptember 11, 2019

The FIFA 20 soundtrack has been announced ahead of the game's hotly anticipated release on September 27 and features a new track by Major Lazer featuring J.Balvin and El Alfa.

The new release called "Que Calor" features on the new Volta Football mode, the street football game that allows players to play in streets, cages and courts all over the globe.

The soundtrack is pretty diverse and features talents such as Don Diablo and Disclosure. EA Sports has confirmed the full soundtrack will be available on Spotify, Deezer and Apple from September 13.

The tracks that have been included in the demo version are already available on Spotify, and you can check them out below.

     

FIFA 20 Soundtrack

"Que Calor" by Major Lazer, J Balvin, El Alfa

"The Cracks" by Another Sky

"RUNAWAY" by half alive

"Ozone" by JyellowL

"Frens" by Obongjayar

"Highway" by Suzi Wu

     

Volta Football Soundtrack

"Here 4 U" by Alison Wonderland, BLESSUS

"Bubblin" by Anderson, Paak

"Confess To Me" by Disclosure. Jessie Ware

"People Say" by Don Diablo, Paije

"Tunnel Vision" by Hoodboi, Jerry Folk

"Way Past Them" by Ivan Ooze

"Make Way For The King" by Ohana Bam

"Get the Strap" by Trillary Banks

"Coasting" by Zdot, Wiley    

