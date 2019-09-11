Rory McIlroy Named 2019 PGA Tour Player of Year; Sungjae Im Wins Top Rookie

Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy has been named the 2019 PGA Tour Player of Year, while Sungjae Im has been voted the Rookie of the Year:

McIlroy enjoyed a successful 2018-19 season and finished on a high by claiming the FedExCup for a second time. The 30-year-old also took victory at the Players Championship and the Canadian Open.

He saw off competition from 2019 PGA Championship winner Brooks Koepka, Matt Kuchar and Xander Schauffele to scoop the award.

