Report: Chiefs' Tyreek Hill Out 4-6 Weeks with Shoulder Injury, Won't Go on IR

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistSeptember 11, 2019

KANSAS CITY, MO - AUGUST 24: Tyreek Hill #10 of the Kansas City Chiefs runs for a 12-yard gain in preseason action against the San Francisco 49ers at Arrowhead Stadium on August 24, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)
David Eulitt/Getty Images

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill is reportedly expected to miss four-to-six weeks after suffering a sternoclavicular joint injury in the team's season-opening win against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Chiefs do not plan to place Hill on injured reserve, although that could change depending on how quickly his rehab progresses.

Until Hill returns, Sammy Watkins is expected to be quarterback Patrick Mahomes' No. 1 wideout.

                                           

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

