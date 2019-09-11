Report: Chiefs' Tyreek Hill Out 4-6 Weeks with Shoulder Injury, Won't Go on IR

David Eulitt/Getty Images

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill is reportedly expected to miss four-to-six weeks after suffering a sternoclavicular joint injury in the team's season-opening win against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Chiefs do not plan to place Hill on injured reserve, although that could change depending on how quickly his rehab progresses.

Until Hill returns, Sammy Watkins is expected to be quarterback Patrick Mahomes' No. 1 wideout.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.