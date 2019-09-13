MotoGP Grand Prix of San Marino 2019: Race Schedule, Live Stream and Top Riders

MotoGP Grand Prix of San Marino 2019: Race Schedule, Live Stream and Top RidersSeptember 13, 2019
The next chapter of the 2019 MotoGP season will be written in San Marino this weekend, with Honda's Marc Marquez seeking to take another step towards the world title.
Marquez was edged out by Alex Rins in a thrilling British Grand Prix last time out, although Andrea Dovizioso's retirement from the race allowed the Spaniard to extend his lead at the top of the standings. The defending champion now has a massive 78-point advantage with just seven races remaining in the season.
While the destination of the title seems inevitable at this juncture, recent races have been thrilling spectacles for fans and San Marino is a circuit that's produced drama down the years.
Here is all the key information needed ahead of the showdown at Misano and a preview of what's to come.
Weekend Schedule (BST)
Friday, September 13
FP1 - 8:55 a.m. - 9:40 a.m.
FP2 - 1:10 p.m. - 1:55 p.m.
Saturday, September 14
FP3 - 8:55 a.m. - 9:40 a.m.
FP4 - 12:30 p.m. - 1 p.m.
Q1 - 1:10 p.m. - 1:25 p.m.
Q2 - 1:35 p.m. - 1:50 p.m.
Sunday, September 15
Race - 1 p.m.
Live Stream: BT Sport App (UK), beIN Sports Connect (U.S.)
Preview
At the British Grand Prix, for the second race in succession, Marquez lost a last-lap battle for victory.
Even with a huge chasm between his position and the rest of the field, finishing second to Rins at Silverstone would have stung the Spaniard. BT Sport shared the final stages of an epic scrap, with the Suzuki rider doing brilliantly to hold off his rival:
MotoGP on BT Sport @btsportmotogp
Simply incredible. This sport. Álex Rins beats Marc Márquez on the line 🤯 Sit back and enjoy the best racing on earth 👏 #BritishGP https://t.co/8ejd2eaQdH
The MotoGP Twitter account noted just how close it was between the duo in the dash for the line:
MotoGP™ 🇸🇲 @MotoGP
🏁 #MotoGP RACE @Rins42 snatches victory ONE THE FINISH LINE! 🔥 #BritishGP 🇬🇧 https://t.co/ESVQaUUFZ7
Marquez was still able to extend his lead in the race for his sixth MotoGP crown, as his nearest title rival didn't put any points on the board at Silverstone.
After pipping Marquez to victory in the Austrian Grand Prix, Dovizioso endured a tough afternoon at the British race. The Italian was sent flying off his Ducati after a big smash with Fabio Quartararo and was taken away from the circuit on a stretcher.
On social media, the Italian praised the safety equipment he had in place on the day, as it prevented the crash from being a lot more serious:
Andrea Dovizioso @AndreaDovizioso
Incredible data from my leather suit Tech-Air system!!! Thanks to @Alpinestars to take care of my safety on the track! 👍 #Dovi04 #DesmoDovi #AD04 #ForzaDucati #MotoGP #Alpinestars #SuomyHelmets #RedBull #OldWildWest #Biotekna #Mondottica #DucatiEyewear https://t.co/oojSh5S2zh
Dovizioso's performance after such a major incident will be one of the main storylines in Sunday's race, but at Misano there's one man who dominates the attention of the fans—nine-time champion Valentino Rossi.
The Yamaha man has yet to get a win on the board this season and it would be fitting for him to secure his first of the year in front of his many admirers.
In the buildup to the race, Rossi has been exploring his hometown of Tavullia on his Yamaha M1, prompting scenes that are sure to provide inspiration for the 40-year-old ahead of Sunday's race:
Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP @YamahaMotoGP
On the road again! Next stop: VR46 Headquarters #MonsterYamaha | #MotoGP | #SanMarinoGP | #VR46 | @MotoGP | @ValeYellow46 | #YZRM1 https://t.co/gjSZPSPOSy
The MotoGP Twitter account provided an insight into the kind of fanatical backing Rossi will receive in San Marino:
MotoGP™ 🇸🇲 @MotoGP
An atmosphere like no other! 🙌 The Misano grandstands will be a sea of yellow for @ValeYellow46 next weekend! 👊 #SanMarinoGP 🇸🇲 https://t.co/CbLZ5dP8JS
Going into Sunday's race, it's difficult to make a case for Rossi winning, with the Yamaha short on the pace shown by Honda and Ducati. If the MotoGP legend can make it onto the podium, it should be enough to send the fans home happy.
Dovizioso was the winner at Misano a year ago and after a challenging previous race he will be desperate to bounce back in the best way possible. However, it'll be too much to ask for him to halt Marquez, who has finished in the top two of every race he's finished this season.