FIBA World Cup 2019: Odds, Schedule, Live Stream and Predictions for Wednesday

Argentina remains undefeated as they took down Serbia 97-87 Tuesday night to start off the 2019 FIBA Basketball World Cup playoffs with a bang.

Thanks to Facundo Campazzo's 18 points and 12 assists, Argentina is back in the Semi-Finals for the first time in 13 years.

That made Argentine legend Manu Ginobili very happy.

Ginobili, basketball fans may remember, scored 29 points to lead his country in a legendary 89-81 take down of Team USA in the semifinals of the 2004 Summer Olympics in Athens, Greece before going on to beat Italy to win the gold medal.

Spain also took care of business, beating Poland 90-78 to advance to the Semis behind Ricky Rubio's record-breaking night.

The Utah Jazz point guard dished out nine assists to officially pass Pablo Prigioni to become the World Cup's all-time leader in assists.

The Quarter-Finals will continue on Wednesday, with Team USA, who will be looking to take down France to advance to the Semis and continue their medal chase in China.

Here's a quick look at the schedule for Wednesday's action in China, as well as the latest odds and predictions.

2019 FIBA World Cup Schedule

Wednesday, Sept. 11

USA vs. France; 6 a.m. ET, 11 a.m. BST

Australia vs. Czech Republic; 8 a.m. ET, 1 p.m. BST

Odds via Caesars Sportsbook and all games will be live-streamed on ESPN+.

Predictions

USA def. France, 78-69

Australia def. Czech Republic, 81-76

Preview

With Serbia leaving China without a medal, it's easy to see why there could be some skepticism about Team USA's chances to win the World Cup for an unprecedented three times in a row.

But those fears are starting to look like they might be completely unwarranted.

With its 89-74 win over Brazil on Monday, Team USA not only punched its ticket to the Semis, they also secured their spot for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, Japan.

That's a feat in of itself considering that they entered the tournament sans most of the NBA's biggest stars, but this team is not finished yet.

Players like Donovan Mitchell and Kemba Walker are on a mission to prove that Team USA is not a ragtag group of also-rans.

And it looks like France, which is anchored by current NBA Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert, will be collateral damage.

Look for Team USA to take care of business on Wednesday.

The second game of the day between Australia and Czech Republic should be one to watch, as well.

The Boomers have been a joy to watch since they handed Team USA its only loss before heading to China and they will continue their inspired play against Czech Republic.

