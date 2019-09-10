Peyton & Eli's 14-Year-Old Nephew Arch Manning Already Showing Serious QB Skills

B/R Video@@bleacherreportB/R VideoSeptember 10, 2019

The next generation of Manning QB has arrived. Peyton and Eli's nephew Arch Manning already has serious passing skills playing for the high school that produced his famous uncles.

Watch the video above for more about this next generation star.


