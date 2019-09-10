NFL Power Rankings Week 2: Latest 2019 Standings and Reaction for All 32 Teams

Elise Amendola/Associated Press

Week 1 of the NFL season brought everything that fans love about football.

The Thursday night opener was a competitive game between the Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears. A pair of Sunday games went into overtime. Monday night featured a thrilling matchup between the Houston Texans and New Orleans Saints that came down to the final seconds.

Now, let's gear up and get ready to do it all again this week.

The opening week of the NFL season also gave a better indication of which teams could be Super Bowl contenders, which ones may have been overhyped and which ones may be in for a long season.

Heading into Week 2, here's a look at updated NFL power rankings, followed by a closer breakdown of the top three teams.

NFL Power Rankings

1. New England Patriots (1-0)

2. Kansas City Chiefs (1-0)

3. New Orleans Saints (1-0)

4. Los Angeles Rams (1-0)

5. Los Angeles Chargers (1-0)

6. Philadelphia Eagles (1-0)

7. Green Bay Packers (1-0)

8. Dallas Cowboys (1-0)

9. Baltimore Ravens (1-0)

10. Minnesota Vikings (1-0)

11. Chicago Bears (0-1)

12. Tennessee Titans (1-0)

13. Houston Texans (0-1)

14. Seattle Seahawks (1-0)

15. Pittsburgh Steelers (0-1)

16. Carolina Panthers (0-1)

17. Indianapolis Colts (0-1)

18. Cleveland Browns (0-1)

19. San Francisco 49ers (1-0)

20. Buffalo Bills (1-0)

21. Atlanta Falcons (0-1)

22. Oakland Raiders (1-0)

23. New York Jets (0-1)

24. Detroit Lions (0-0-1)

25. Denver Broncos (0-1)

26. Cincinnati Bengals (0-1)

27. Arizona Cardinals (0-0-1)

28. Jacksonville Jaguars (0-1)

29. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (0-1)

30. New York Giants (0-1)

31. Washington Redskins (0-1)

32. Miami Dolphins (0-1)

Top 3 Teams

1. New England Patriots

Steven Senne/Associated Press

The Super Bowl champions made a huge statement on Sunday night. The Patriots dominated the Steelers from the start en route to a 33-3 victory that demonstrated just how strong they are in all facets of the game.

Now, add wide receiver Antonio Brown to New England's offense, and Week 2 could feature an even bigger offensive showing.

Not that the Patriots even needed Brown on Sunday night. Tom Brady passed for 341 yards and three touchdowns—two to Phillip Dorsett and one to Josh Gordon. Meanwhile, Devin McCourty had an interception and Stephen Gostkowski made all four of his field-goal attempts.

If you were hoping this could be the year New England finally might not be a Super Bowl contender, that's not the case. The Pats are the clear No. 1 team in the NFL right now, and with Brown added into the mix, they could have a huge blowout win at Miami in Week 2.

2. Kansas City Chiefs

John Raoux/Associated Press

Despite losing top wide receiver Tyreek Hill in the first half, the Chiefs showed why they'll again be one of the top teams in the NFL this season with their 40-26 win over the Jaguars in Week 1.

Reigning NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes had no problem generating offense without Hill on the field. He just went to Sammy Watkins instead, and the wide receiver had nine receptions for 198 yards and three touchdowns.

Mahomes passed for 378 yards, while Travis Kelce (88 receiving yards) and LeSean McCoy (81 rushing yards) factored into the offense as well.

There will be some concerns moving forward. Hill will miss some time with a collarbone injury and Kansas City's defense gave up 26 points to a Jacksonville team that lost starting quarterback Nick Foles in the first quarter.

Mahomes is one of the NFL's best players, though, and he'll keep this team moving in the right direction in the early weeks, including this weekend's matchup against the Oakland Raiders.

3. New Orleans Saints

Bill Feig/Associated Press

Of the top three teams, the Saints came closest to losing their season opener. But in the end, Wil Lutz's 58-yard field goal as time expired lifted New Orleans to a 30-28 win over Houston.

The Saints' offense got off to a slow start Monday night, scoring only three points in the first half. However, they got rolling in the second half, with Drew Brees throwing a pair of touchdowns and Latavius Murray rushing for another.

Although the defense gave up a go-ahead touchdown pass from Deshaun Watson to Kenny Stills that put the Texans up by one point—only after a roughing the kicker penalty gave Houston a chance to make an extra-point attempt that it initially missed—Brees' veteran leadership came through in the end.

The 40-year-old quarterback put the Saints in perfect position for Lutz to attempt the winning kick, which he easily nailed.

The Texans are a quality opponent, so it was huge for the Saints to rally from behind to beat them in the opener. And now the New Orleans offense has momentum, which it may need to earn a road win against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 2.