NFL Predictions Week 2: Early Odds, Picks and Projections for Upcoming Schedule

The New Orleans Saints and Los Angeles Rams will meet for the third time in 12 months at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

New Orleans took the regular-season meeting in 2018, but the Rams captured the NFC Championship Game in a contest that was highlighted by the controversial non-pass interference call that triggered the new review rules on the penalty.

The spread suggests it will be a close contest for the pair of sides that won by a combined five points in Week 1.

Before Sunday, Sean Payton's team should be able to get an early scouting report on two NFC South foes Thursday, as Tampa Bay heads to Bank of America Stadium to face Carolina.

NFL Week 2 Schedule and Odds



All Times ET.

Odds via Caesars; predictions against the spread in bold.



Thursday, September 11

Tampa Bay at Carolina (-6.5) (8:20 p.m., NFL Network)

Sunday, September 15

Buffalo (-2) at New York Giants (1 p.m., CBS)

Indianapolis at Tennessee (-3) (1 p.m., CBS)

Jacksonville at Houston (-8.5) (1 p.m., CBS)

Los Angeles Chargers (-2.5) at Detroit (1 p.m., CBS)

New England (-19) at Miami (1 p.m., CBS)

Arizona at Baltimore (-13.5) (1 p.m., Fox)

Dallas (-4.5) at Washington (1 p.m., Fox)

Minnesota at Green Bay (-2.5) (1 p.m., Fox)

San Francisco at Cincinnati (-1) (1 p.m., Fox)

Seattle at Pittsburgh (-3.5) (1 p.m., Fox)

Kansas City (-9.5) at Oakland (4:05 p.m., CBS)

Chicago at Denver (Pick) (4:25 p.m. Fox)

New Orleans at Los Angeles Rams (-2.5) (4:25 p.m., Fox)

Philadelphia at Atlanta (Pick) (8:20 p.m., NBC)

Monday, September 16

Cleveland (-2.5) at New York Jets (8:15 p.m., ESPN)

Predictions

New Orleans at Los Angeles Rams (-2.5)

The Saints and Rams could be in for a tight affair in the NFC Championship Game rematch.

New Orleans eked out a two-point win over Houston, while Los Angeles earned a three-point triumph in Carolina. The line also reflects the Rams' three-point margin of victory in the postseason clash.

The Rams have a slight advantage at home, as they won all but one of their contests by three points or more.

Defensively, both teams held their Week 1 opponents under 250 passing yards, but the Saints were gashed for 180 on the ground.

That is where Los Angeles' running back tandem of Todd Gurley and Malcolm Brown come into play.

The duo combined for 150 yards on 25 carries to provide support for Jared Goff, who threw for 186 yards and a score.

The key for the Rams defense is to contain Alvin Kamara's threat in both aspects of the offense. The running back totaled 169 yards in Week 1.

In the NFC Championship, the Rams controlled the 24-year-old, as he gained 15 yards on eight carries.

If Aaron Donald and the front seven can force Kamara into similar struggles, the Rams could force the New Orleans offense off the field and provide Goff and Co. with an opportunity to pull away.

Tampa Bay at Carolina (-6.5)

Carolina and Tampa Bay enter Thursday night at 0-1, but the Panthers looked significantly better than the Buccaneers in Week 1.

Ron Rivera's side pushed the Los Angeles Rams at home and fell by three points, which was much more promising than the loss suffered by Bruce Arians' team to San Francisco.

The difference-maker, as he could be for most of the season, should be Christian McCaffrey, who racked up 209 total yards on 19 touches.

The third-year back put up 128 yards on the ground on 19 carries and hauled in 10 receptions for 81 yards.

In two meetings with Tampa Bay in 2018, the 23-year-old produced 185 yards on the ground to go along with 133 through the air.

Carolina's defense should also be in for a strong night against Jameis Winston after he threw a trio of interceptions and was sacked on three occasions vs. the 49ers.

On Sunday, the Panthers limited Jared Goff to a completion percentage of 59, which was the seventh-best total produced by a defensive unit.

If the Panthers are able to put up similar numbers, they could limit Winston's production and cover the spread in the NFC South clash.

