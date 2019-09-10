Week 2 Waiver Wire: Examining Top Fantasy Football Targets

Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

Adrian Peterson's shift from healthy scratch to primary ball-carrier makes him one of the most intriguing waiver-wire targets.

The 34-year-old was thrust into the fantasy football spotlight Monday, when it was revealed that Derrius Guice is probably going to be out for a few games, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

At wide receiver, a pair of Week 1 standouts on AFC squads are worth going after, as their production could indicate a season-long increase in numbers.

Top Waiver-Wire Targets

Adrian Peterson, RB, Washington

Peterson's absence from Washington's Week 1 gameday squad was a bit baffling since he recorded a 1,000-yard season in 2018.

As ESPN.com's John Keim noted, the Redskins sat Peterson because Guice and Chris Thompson were expected to handle most of the carries and Wendell Smallwood could be used on special teams.

With the second-year man out of LSU not at 100 percent, the Redskins should turn to the 34-year-old. In his first season with Jay Gruden's team, Peterson received double-digit carries on 12 occasions and eclipsed 90 yards on the ground seven times.

If Guice is inactive for Sunday's home meeting with Dallas, the 13-year veteran should handle the rock on most rushing plays.

In Thompson's six-year career, he has carried the ball over 10 times on two occasions and has been relied upon more in the aerial attack.

Washington could be in line for success since Dallas conceded 151 rushing yards to the New York Giants on Sunday. In his last home meeting with the Cowboys, Peterson had 24 carries for 99 yards.

As of Monday night, Peterson had the fifth-most adds of any running back in Yahoo leagues and was owned by 37 percent of squads, per FantasyPros.

Washington's injury situation is worth monitoring throughout the week, and if it errs on the side of caution with Guice's knee, Peterson could be in for a slew of touches.

Jamison Crowder, WR, New York Jets

Jamison Crowder's Week 1 production flew under the radar because the New York Jets put up 16 points in a defeat to the Buffalo Bills.

In his first game with the franchise, the 26-year-old hauled in 14 receptions on 17 targets for 99 yards.

After recording his single-game career high in receptions, Crowder has to be considered as a pickup, especially in point-per-reception competitions.

Sunday's showing impressed New York's first-year head coach Adam Gase, per New York Post's Zach Braziller:

"He did a great job, especially on some of those [plays] where they created some hot [routes] for us. He got vertical and got first downs. With him, you're able to call shorter throws on third-and-long and he can get you the first down. It really helps you offensively to where the quarterback is not holding onto the ball forever on third-and-long."

If you are inclined to add the former Washington wideout, now is the time to do so, as he is owned in 46 percent of Yahoo leagues. Crowder is worthy of a Week 2 addition since he matches up against a Cleveland defense that conceded 7.7 yards per attempt versus Tennessee.

John Ross, WR, Cincinnati

John Ross could be considered the breakout fantasy star of Week 1, as he totaled 158 yards on seven receptions.

You will face stiff competition for the third-year pass-catcher since he is the most-added player at his position on Yahoo. Before his offensive explosion versus Seattle, Ross was owned by fewer than 10 percent of Yahoo squads.

Even though he was Cincinnati's top receiver, the 2017 first-round pick believes he could have played better, per Tyler Dragon of the Cincinnati Enquirer.

"I think I did OK," he said. "I don't feel like I played good enough at all. I had two critical drops in my opinion that I shouldn't have had. It was me overthinking the situation: run before catch as usual. That's what I have to work on. I got to put more focus on that."

With Ross looking to clean up parts of his game for Week 2's home meeting with San Francisco, he could be in line to eclipse his previous season high of 210 yards.

Despite all the promise from Week 1, this is still a player who has underachieved in his first two seasons, which means there is still some reason for concern for consistency.

Statistics obtained from Pro Football Reference.