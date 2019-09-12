Marquise Brown and Other NFL Rookies Already Looking Like Future Stars

0 of 7

Rick Osentoski/Associated Press

The NFL Week 1 slate always produces odd occurrences that don't necessarily reflect what happens the rest of the way. Teams throw out new things that aren't on film, and players are still getting used to full speed and contact again, among other reasons for the opening-slate oddities.

But these rookies flashed in ways that transcended the Week 1 anomalies.

They not only looked like naturals at pro speed and within their units, but they also produced while using their defined strengths. Statistical regression will come in some instances, but by and large, these performances showed traits that hint at long-term stardom.

Looks for big things to come from these rookies—and soon.