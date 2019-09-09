Fantasy Football Week 2: Rankings, Projections and Waiver-Wire Tips

Stephen B. Morton/Associated Press

You can't win a fantasy football championship in the first week of the NFL season, but you can certainly feel either really good or really bad about your team.

Perhaps one of your players had a huge performance, such as Sammy Watkins. Or maybe you had the wrong Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver in Tyreek Hill, who is likely going to miss several weeks with a collarbone injury.

Either way, Week 1 should have given you a better indication of which way your fantasy team could be heading this season.

Entering the two Monday night matchups, here's a look at the top five fantasy scorers at each position so far (per ESPN standard PPR scoring), followed by some waiver-wire tips entering Week 2.

Top Week 1 Fantasy Scorers

Quarterback

1. Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson vs. Miami Dolphins: 324 passing yards, five TDs, 33.6 fantasy points

2. Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott vs. New York Giants: 405 passing yards, four TDs, 33.4 fantasy points

3. Detroit Lions QB Matthew Stafford vs. Arizona Cardinals: 385 passing yards, three TDs, 27.6 fantasy points

4. Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes vs. Jacksonville Jaguars: 378 passing yards, three TDs, 27.3 fantasy points

5. Washington Redskins QB Case Keenum vs. Philadelphia Eagles: 380 passing yards, three TDs, 27.2 fantasy points

Running back

1. Carolina Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey vs. Los Angeles Rams: 209 total yards, two TDs, 42.9 fantasy points

2. Los Angeles Chargers RB Austin Ekeler vs. Indianapolis Colts: 154 total yards, three TDs, 39.4 fantasy points

3. Tennessee Titans RB Derrick Henry vs. Cleveland Browns: 159 total yards, two TDs, 28.9 fantasy points

4. Minnesota Vikings RB Dalvin Cook vs. Atlanta Falcons: 120 total yards, two TDs, 26 fantasy points

5. Arizona Cardinals RB David Johnson vs. Detroit Lions: 137 total yards, one TD, 25.7 fantasy points

Wide receiver

1. Kansas City Chiefs WR Sammy Watkins vs. Jacksonville Jaguars: nine catches, 198 yards, three TDs, 46.8 fantasy points

2. Philadelphia Eagles WR DeSean Jackson vs. Washington Redskins: eight catches, 154 yards, two TDs, 35.4 fantasy points

3. Cincinnati Bengals WR John Ross vs. Seattle Seahawks: seven catches, 158 yards, two TDs, 34.8 fantasy points

4. Baltimore Ravens WR Marquise Brown vs. Miami Dolphins: four catches, 147 yards, two TDs, 30.7 fantasy points

5. Indianapolis Colts WR T.Y. Hilton vs. Los Angeles Chargers: eight catches, 87 yards, two TDs, 28.7 fantasy points

Tight end

1. New York Giants TE Evan Engram vs. Dallas Cowboys: 11 catches, 116 yards, one TD, 28.6 fantasy points

2. Detroit Lions TE T.J. Hockenson vs. Arizona Cardinals: six catches, 131 yards, one TD, 25.1 fantasy points

3. Baltimore Ravens TE Mark Andrews vs. Miami Dolphins: eight catches, 108 yards, one TD, 24.8 fantasy points

4. Tennessee Titans TE Delanie Walker vs. Cleveland Browns: five catches, 55 yards, two TDs, 22.5 fantasy points

5. Atlanta Falcons TE Austin Hooper vs. Minnesota Vikings: nine catches, 77 yards, 16.7 fantasy points

Kicker

1. Kansas City Chiefs K Harrison Butker vs. Jacksonville Jaguars: four FGs, four XPs, 17 fantasy points

2. New England Patriots K Stephen Gostkowski vs. Pittsburgh Steelers: four FGs, three XPs, 16 fantasy points

3. Arizona Cardinals K Zane Gonzalez vs. Detroit Lions: four FGs, one XP, 14 fantasy points

4. Los Angeles Rams K Greg Zuerlein vs. Carolina Panthers: three FGs, three XPs, 14 fantasy points

5. Tennessee Titans K Cairo Santos vs. Cleveland Browns: two FGs, five XPs, 13 fantasy points

Defense/Special Teams

1. San Francisco 49ers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers: three interceptions, three sacks, one fumble recovery, 11 points allowed, 28 fantasy points

2. Tennessee Titans at Cleveland Browns: three interceptions, five sacks, one safety, 13 points allowed, 22 fantasy points

3. New York Jets vs. Buffalo Bills: two interceptions, one sack, two fumble recoveries, one safety, 17 points allowed, 17 fantasy points

4. Minnesota Vikings vs. Atlanta Falcons: two interceptions, four sacks, one fumble recovery, one blocked kick, 12 points allowed, 15 fantasy points

5. Baltimore Ravens at Miami Dolphins: two interceptions, three sacks, one fumble recovery, 10 points allowed, 14 fantasy points

Waiver-Wire Tips

Wilfredo Lee/Associated Press

Week 1 is a great time to scout for potential waiver-wire pickups. It's the first time to get a look at all 32 teams in regular-season action and see how each will implement some of its offensive weapons. And there are several who will be worth considering adding, especially if you had a player get hurt, such as Hill.

There are several wide receivers who had strong showings and are available in a large percentage of ESPN leagues.

Baltimore Ravens rookie receiver Marquise Brown had a huge debut, and he could quickly become one of Lamar Jackson's favorite targets. Brown is owned in only 28.2 percent of ESPN leagues and has the potential for more big games.

Another receiver who may be more difficult to add is New York Jets wideout Jamison Crowder. He's owned in 70.4 percent of ESPN leagues, but if he's available in yours, go pick him up. He had 17 targets on Sunday that led to 14 receptions for 99 yards, and Sam Darnold should continue to go to him in the slot.

One last situation to monitor involves Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon, who left Sunday's game against the Seattle Seahawks with a mild ankle sprain. Should Mixon miss any considerable amount of time, go add Giovani Bernard, who is owned in only 32.3 percent of ESPN leagues.

However, don't throw away a strong waiver position or all of your Free Agent Acquisition Budget (FAAB) for just any player who had a solid Week 1 game. Be smart about your pickups, and of course, factor in the state of your team coming out of the opening weekend.

If you feel a player is going to help your team for the long stretch—or if a serious injury has your team truly lacking at a key position—that's the best time to make a big waiver-wire acquisition early in the season.