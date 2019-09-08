Patrick Mahomes Jokes He Owes Travis Kelce Lunch for No-Look Pass Overthrow

Patrick Mahomes Jokes He Owes Travis Kelce Lunch for No-Look Pass OverthrowSeptember 9, 2019
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes dazzled in his team's 40-26 season-opening win over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, but he missed a throw to tight end Travis Kelce that should have been a straightforward touchdown.
Mahomes attempted a no-look pass but sailed it over the wide-open receiver's head, which had him promising lunch for the four-time Pro Bowler:
Patrick Mahomes II @PatrickMahomes
I owe @tkelce lunch or something for that 😂😂😂 https://t.co/m1Gwh8Nzmk
For his part, Kelce thought it was amusing and wasn't ready to accept:
Mahomes still finished 25-of-33 for 378 yards, three touchdowns and zero interceptions. Kelce had three catches for 88 yards, but—much to the chagrin of some fantasy players—didn't find the end zone despite being wide open on the play in question.
The Chiefs' signal-caller unleashed the no-look pass last season on his way to the league MVP in his first year as a full-time starter, but he surely learned a valuable lesson against the Jaguars.
Sometimes simple does the trick.
