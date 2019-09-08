Cowboys News: Jerry Jones Says Dak Prescott Contract Extension Is 'Imminent'

Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones believes a long-term extension for Dak Prescott is "imminent" on the heels of the team's 35-17 win over the New York Giants, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Prescott threw for 405 yards and four touchdowns Sunday. It was an emphatic performance from the fourth-year quarterback, who's in the final year of his contract.

NFL Network's Jane Slater reported in August that Prescott had turned down an offer from the Cowboys that averaged $30 million a year and was instead looking to get $40 million annually.

That appeared to be a case of contract negotiations spilling out into the public because ESPN's Chris Mortensen refuted the report about Prescott's contract demand. Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio echoed the sentiment: "A PFT source quickly shot down the report, saying it is false based on either new money or total value at signing."



Based on how well Prescott played in Week 1, his cost will only continue climb before the offseason. The longer the Cowboys wait, the more they risk losing what little leverage they have.

Ezekiel Elliott effectively called Dallas' bluff when he held out during the preseason and the potential of him missing meaningful game time rose. Elliott got a six-year, $90 million extension that included $50 million in guarantees last week.

Prescott knows he has the stronger position in negotiations with the Cowboys. If they fail to meet his asking price, the alternative is starting over at quarterback.

Once the ball finally got rolling, Elliott's contract seemed to come together quickly. He returned to Dallas from Mexico last Tuesday, and Dallas confirmed his extension one day later.

Perhaps Prescott's future will be sorted out with similar expediency.