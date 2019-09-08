Browns' Baker Mayfield Undergoes X-Rays After Suffering Hand Injury vs. Titans

Jason Miller/Getty Images

An 0-1 record and a failure to meet elevated expectations apparently aren't the only things the Cleveland Browns have to worry about following Sunday's 43-13 loss to the Tennessee Titans.

Tom Withers of the Associated Press reported quarterback Baker Mayfield underwent X-rays after the game. Jake Trotter of ESPN shared an image of the signal-caller exiting the stadium with a soft wrap on his throwing hand:

Scott Petrak of the Chronicle-Telegram reported the X-rays were negative, while Ian Rapoport of NFL.com noted the injury was a bruise and "not considered serious."

Mayfield was hit hard throughout the game, falling victim to five sacks and constant pressure. He still managed to remain in the contest and complete 25-of-38 passes for 285 yards, but he had just one touchdown to three interceptions.

It was far from the performance Cleveland fans were looking for after an offseason of significant playoff buzz. The offensive combination of Mayfield, Odell Beckham Jr., Jarvis Landry, David Njoku and Nick Chubb looked talented enough to compete with the best teams in the AFC, but Tennessee was clearly the superior side in the season opener.

Titans tight end Delanie Walker even did his best Dennis Green impersonation and told reporters "they were who we thought they were."

The road ahead doesn't get much easier for the Browns with road trips to Baltimore, Denver and New England and a home game against the Seattle Seahawks all in the next seven games. Missing Mayfield for an extended period of time, especially against that slate, would be a recipe for a 12th straight losing season.

Cleveland would have to turn toward veteran Drew Stanton, who hasn't thrown a regular-season pass since he was a member of the Arizona Cardinals in 2017. The Michigan State product has 20 touchdown passes to 24 interceptions in his career.