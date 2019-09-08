Ravens' Lamar Jackson on 5-TD Game vs. Dolphins: 'Not Bad for a Running Back'

Wilfredo Lee/Associated Press

Plenty thought Lamar Jackson was just a runner disguised as a quarterback, but the critics are quieter after Sunday's performance against the Miami Dolphins.

The Baltimore Ravens quarterback finished 17-of-20 passing for 324 yards and five touchdowns, giving him a perfect 158.3 quarterback rating. He had a great answer for doubters after the game:

Jackson was known for his running ability during his college career and showed he can get it done at the NFL level as well, finishing with 695 rushing yards as a rookie despite making only seven starts. The questions came from his throwing ability, ending 2018 with only 1,201 passing yards in this stretch.

A rough playoff performance against the Los Angeles Chargers (14-of-29 passing in the loss) only raised more doubts about his future.

However, he showed in Week 1 he can be successful in the pocket and he's more than just a running back. Considering his mobility as a runner, he could be a scary matchup for defenses this season.