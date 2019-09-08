Ravens' Lamar Jackson on 5-TD Game vs. Dolphins: 'Not Bad for a Running Back'

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistSeptember 8, 2019

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) looks to pass, during the first half at an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Wilfredo Lee/Associated Press

Plenty thought Lamar Jackson was just a runner disguised as a quarterback, but the critics are quieter after Sunday's performance against the Miami Dolphins.

The Baltimore Ravens quarterback finished 17-of-20 passing for 324 yards and five touchdowns, giving him a perfect 158.3 quarterback rating. He had a great answer for doubters after the game: 

Jackson was known for his running ability during his college career and showed he can get it done at the NFL level as well, finishing with 695 rushing yards as a rookie despite making only seven starts. The questions came from his throwing ability, ending 2018 with only 1,201 passing yards in this stretch.

A rough playoff performance against the Los Angeles Chargers (14-of-29 passing in the loss) only raised more doubts about his future.

However, he showed in Week 1 he can be successful in the pocket and he's more than just a running back. Considering his mobility as a runner, he could be a scary matchup for defenses this season.

