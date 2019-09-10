NFL Power Rankings: B/R's Consensus Rank for Every Team Entering Week 2

0 of 32

Elise Amendola/Associated Press

Week 1 of the 2019 NFL season didn't disappoint.

OK, that's not entirely accurate. In Cleveland, it most assuredly did—the most-hyped team of the offseason got drilled in an effort that landed somewhere in between putrid and pathetic.

But elsewhere around the league, plenty of things went right. The Baltimore Ravens opened the season (and a can of you-know-what) with an offensive explosion against the lowly Miami Dolphins. The Minnesota Vikings turned back the clock with an old-school offense in an emphatic win against the Atlanta Falcons.

And the defending champs sent a clear message that they aren't going anywhere by stomping a mudhole in the Pittsburgh Steelers on national television.

The first overall pick in the 2019 draft led a thrilling fourth-quarter comeback that ended in the season's first tie. Rookie wide receivers for the Ravens and Redskins had huge first games. And as it turns out, the Indianapolis Colts might not be out of Luck after all.

As they do every week, Bleacher Report NFL analysts Brent Sobleski, Gary Davenport and Brad Gagnon have gotten together to sort through the first weekend of NFL action and slot the teams from worst to first.

This week's edition features another AFC East sandwich.

One of the pieces of bread is looking a tad moldy, though.

Note: "High" and "Low" signifies the highest and lowest individual rankings in a given week.