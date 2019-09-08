Myles Jack Ejected After Fight vs. Chiefs on Play That Injured Patrick Mahomes

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistSeptember 8, 2019

MIAMI, FL - DECEMBER 23: Myles Jack #44 of the Jacksonville Jaguars in action against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on December 23, 2018 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)
Mark Brown/Getty Images

A wild play in Sunday's game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Jacksonville Jaguars led to chaos for both teams.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was sacked by Yannick Ngakoue on 3rd-and-goal, appearing to injure his foot on the play. Meanwhile, Jaguars linebacker Myles Jack was involved in a scuffle in the end zone that got ugly:

Jack was ejected from the game for throwing a punch, while Kansas City receiver Demarcus Robinson also earned an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty on the play.

Mahomes was able to return to the field on the next play.

Any Mahomes injury is a concern considering his value to the team. He is the reigning NFL MVP after throwing 50 touchdown passes and 5,097 yards last season in his first full year as a starter. 

Veteran backup Matt Moore would play if the Pro Bowler is forced to miss any time.

Meanwhile, losing Jack could be just as significant for the Jaguars as one of the team's top defensive players. He has started every game over the past two seasons, earning a four-year, $57 million extension during the preseason.

He was named one of the team's captains before Week 1.

With starting quarterback Nick Foles already ruled out after suffering a shoulder injury, it hasn't been an encouraging first half for Jacksonville.

Related

    Video of Jack Getting Ejected 🎥

    Jacksonville Jaguars logo
    Jacksonville Jaguars

    Video of Jack Getting Ejected 🎥

    Bobby Burack
    via The Big Lead

    Tyreek Hill Ruled Out vs. Jags

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Tyreek Hill Ruled Out vs. Jags

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Nick Foles Ruled Out vs. Chiefs

    Jaguars QB won't return after injuring left shoulder, rookie Gardner Minshew steps in

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Nick Foles Ruled Out vs. Chiefs

    Jaguars QB won't return after injuring left shoulder, rookie Gardner Minshew steps in

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Tyreek vs. Jalen Today

    Who's winning the matchup? Tap in to vote

    Jacksonville Jaguars logo
    Jacksonville Jaguars

    Tyreek vs. Jalen Today

    Who's winning the matchup? Tap in to vote

    Easypolls
    via Easypolls