Myles Jack Ejected After Fight vs. Chiefs on Play That Injured Patrick Mahomes

Mark Brown/Getty Images

A wild play in Sunday's game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Jacksonville Jaguars led to chaos for both teams.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was sacked by Yannick Ngakoue on 3rd-and-goal, appearing to injure his foot on the play. Meanwhile, Jaguars linebacker Myles Jack was involved in a scuffle in the end zone that got ugly:

Jack was ejected from the game for throwing a punch, while Kansas City receiver Demarcus Robinson also earned an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty on the play.

Mahomes was able to return to the field on the next play.

Any Mahomes injury is a concern considering his value to the team. He is the reigning NFL MVP after throwing 50 touchdown passes and 5,097 yards last season in his first full year as a starter.

Veteran backup Matt Moore would play if the Pro Bowler is forced to miss any time.

Meanwhile, losing Jack could be just as significant for the Jaguars as one of the team's top defensive players. He has started every game over the past two seasons, earning a four-year, $57 million extension during the preseason.

He was named one of the team's captains before Week 1.

With starting quarterback Nick Foles already ruled out after suffering a shoulder injury, it hasn't been an encouraging first half for Jacksonville.