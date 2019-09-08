US Open Tennis 2019: Updated Prize Money Payouts from New York

Al Bello/Getty Images

Rafael Nadal earned his 19th career Grand Slam title with Sunday's win over Daniil Medvedev at the 2019 U.S. Open, securing another huge payday in the process.

A 7-5, 6-3, 5-7, 4-6, 6-4 victory in the final came with $3.85 million for the Spanish player to continue what has already been an incredible career. It's the fifth time the 33-year-old has won multiple majors in a single season.

After dropping only one set on his way to the final in New York, Nadal required a lot more energy against Medvedev. The veteran survived a five-set battle after his opponent stormed back from a two-set deficit, showcasing excellent resolve down the stretch.

Though Medvedev kept fighting back, Nadal was able to come through with some excellent play in the fifth set to win a classic that lasted four hours and 49 minutes:

He joined Bianca Andreescu as a winner at one of the more unpredictable Grand Slam events we have seen in years.

Here is the final breakdown for each singles draw with payout information courtesy of the tournament's official site.

Men's Singles Payouts

Adam Hunger/Associated Press

Winner: Rafael Nadal ($3.85 million)

Runner-Up: Daniil Medvedev ($1.9 million)

Semifinalist: Grigor Dimitrov, Matteo Berrettini ($960,000)

Quarterfinalist: Stan Wawrinka, Roger Federer, Gael Monfils, Diego Schwartzman ($500,000)

This tournament was a breakout performance for several young players, especially with Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer suffering relatively early defeats. Stan Wawrinka also couldn't build off his win over Djokovic and fell in the quarterfinals.

The upsets allowed Matteo Berrettini to come through with his first semifinal appearance at a Grand Slam after reaching the fourth round at Wimbledon earlier this year. The 23-year-old won a pair of smaller tournaments in 2019, but this performance will provide a nice boost to his ranking and total purse for the year.

Grigor Dimitrov had proved himself a serious threat to the big names in the past, but he had struggled mightily in 2019 with just a 12-15 record going into the U.S. Open. Though he only made the quarterfinals in a single tournament—the Brisbane International in January—he somehow advanced to the semifinals in New York to help salvage the season.

His $960,000 payout also more than doubled his year-to-date earnings of $739,379.

Of course, the largest prizes went to the two finalists, both of whom have earned quite a bit of money during great seasons.

Nadal was the clear bigger name as one of the top players of all time, continuing his elite play this year with another French Open title and two more tournament wins. However, Medvedev had been nearly as good over the summer with three straight finals appearances and a win at the Western and Southern Open.

While the Russian had never reached a majors quarterfinal before this week, he broke through in a big way to reach the final before narrowly falling to Nadal. Even in defeat, he showed his talent during his comeback.

Medvedev should remain an elite threat for the rest of the season with a few more Masters left on the calendar, while next year's Grand Slams will also be in his grasp.

Meanwhile, Nadal clearly isn't slowing down despite his age. He has been more dominant in the past, but his effort in the fifth set Sunday was truly inspiring.

He is now just one away from Federer for the most majors in men's tennis history.

Women's Singles Payouts

Adam Hunger/Associated Press

Winner: Bianca Andreescu ($3.85 million)

Runner-Up: Serena Williams ($1.9 million)

Semifinalist: Belinda Bencic, Elina Svitolina ($960,000)

Quarterfinalist: Donna Vekic, Elise Mertens, Johanna Konta, Qiang Wang ($500,000)

A lot of the focus was on Serena Williams, who has now lost in four straight Grand Slam finals as she sits at 23 career championships. Of course, her consistency remains incredible with few early defeats at the New York event.

The American has entered the U.S. Open 10 times since 2008 and has reached at least the semifinals every time, including four wins.

Still, a lot of credit should go to Bianca Andreescu, who was nearly unstoppable throughout the tournament with five straight-set wins in seven matches. She beat four seeded players, including the 6-3, 7-5 final win over Williams.

The performance was enough to land her $3.85 million, a nice payday for the 19-year-old.

"I've never held that much money in my life," Andreescu said after the match, per Richard Osborn of the tournament's official site.

The Canadian had just $2,417,873 in career prize money before the start of this tournament.

Andreescu also enjoyed the trophy that came with her win:

Given her all-around ability, this could be just the start of a great career in women's singles.

The rest of the tournament was a relatively disappointing one for top seeds such as Naomi Osaka, Ashleigh Barty and Simona Halep. The Americans also could've had a better showing on their home ground with three losses in the Round of 16.

That allowed Belinda Bencic to reach her first career Grand Slam semifinal and Elina Svitolina to get there for the second time, netting $960,000 for each competitor.

Coco Gauff earned $163,000 after losing to Osaka in the third round, continuing an impressive start to the 15-year-old's career.