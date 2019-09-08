FIBA World Cup 2019: Monday Odds, Schedule, Live Stream and Predictions

David Dow/Getty Images

Argentina, Serbia, Spain and Poland all locked down their seeding and advanced to the quarterfinals of the FIBA World Cup on Sunday. On Monday, four more teams will slot into the knockout phase of the tournament.

France and Australia are already through to the quarterfinals—and the United States will likely advance, even with a loss—though seeding remains to be determined. Brazil, the Czech Republic and Greece will be fighting to move on, with Brazil facing the Americans and the Czech Republic forced to deal with Giannis Antetokounmpo and Greece.

Below, we'll break down all the information you need to catch all of the action.

All standings and scores can be found at the FIBA World Cup official website. Live stream available at WatchESPN. All odds courtesy of Caesars.

Japan vs. Montenegro

Time: 3:30 a.m. ET

Spread: Montenegro (-16.5)

Prediction: Montenegro wins, 75-62

Neither Japan nor Montenegro have won a game in this tournament, though the Japanese have been outscored by a stunning 115 points in four games. Montenegro hasn't been good, but the team has been better than that.

Dominican Republic vs. Lithuania

Time: 4 a.m. ET

Spread: Lithuania (-17.5)

Prediction: Lithuania wins, 90-70

Lithuania was a terrible missed call away from potentially beating a French side that hasn't lost in this tournament. Lithuania is no pushover, in other words. Expect the team to take out its frustrations on the Dominican Republic.

Jordan vs. Senegal

Time: 4 a.m. ET

Spread: Senegal (-10)

Prediction: Senegal wins, 84-80

This one is a toss-up, though Senegal has more talent across the board and a better point differential in this tournament (-100 to -132 for Jordan). Expect Senegal to take home the victory.

Czech Republic vs. Greece

Time: 4:30 a.m. ET

Spread: Greece (-10.5)

Prediction: Czech Republic wins, 87-85

It would be easy to predict Greece in this game behind the Greek Freak. But the Czechs have only lost to the United States in this tournament and have everything to play for on Monday. The Greeks have to beat the Czechs by 12 just to advance, meanwhile, and a slow start could see them mentally check out.

It's also worth noting that the Greeks already lost to Brazil, a surprising result given the presence of the NBA MVP. Both Brazil and Greece neutralized Antetokounmpo to an extent, a playbook the Czechs have certainly studied.

Obviously, if Antetokounmpo has a signature game, Greece will be tough to beat. But while the Greeks have the best player in this game, the Czechs have the better overall roster. Look for Tomas Satoransky and Co. to weather the Greek Freak storm and pull out a win.

Turkey vs. New Zealand

Time: 7:30 a.m. ET

Spread: Turkey (-5)

Prediction: Turkey wins, 80-74

Turkey has the superior NBA talent (Ersan Ilyasova, Cedi Osman, Furkan Korkmaz) and is the one team to truly put a scare in the United States. New Zealand is no pushover, but Turkey should come away with this win.

France vs. Australia

Time: 8 a.m. ET

Spread: France (-3.5)

Prediction: France wins, 81-78

Australia has been the better offensive team in this tournament, averaging 89.5 points to 87.2 for France. But France has been excellent defensively, giving up just 67.2 points per contest, well superior to the 79.5 points per game Australia has allowed.

Only Lithuania has tested Evan Fournier, Rudy Gobert, Nicolas Batum and Co. Australia is a solid team, led by Patty Mills, but France remains a true contender to unseat the Americans. Consider the French the favorites in a very important game for seeding.

Germany vs. Canada

Time: 8 a.m. ET

Spread: Germany (-1.5)

Prediction: Germany wins, 84-83

This has been a disappointing tournament for both of these teams thus far, though a win on Monday would be a nice consolation. This could be one of the better games of the day, with two sides possessing NBA talent. In general, this is a pretty even matchup.

Put your money behind Dennis Schroder and Maxi Kleber. Cory Joseph has been nice in this tournament, but Schroder has been one of the best players in this tournament and will lead Germany to the W.

United States vs. Brazil

Time: 8:30 a.m. ET

Spread: United States (-18)

Prediction: United States wins, 95-80

Outside of the game against Turkey, the United States has looked like the front-runners in this tournament. The team should—it has the most talent at its disposal, with Kemba Walker (14.3 PPG) leading the way.

The United States doesn't want to leave anything to chance—handling Brazil and earning the top seed out of Group K is a must.

Brazil will be desperate, needing a win to move on. And any team that beats Greece and Antetokounmpo shouldn't be taken lightly, especially with plenty of current and past NBA talent at its disposal.

But the United States is the better team. Anything less than a convincing win should be seen as a disappointment.