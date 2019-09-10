Predicting Each MLB Team's Biggest Prize of the 2019-20 Offseason

1 of 6

Michael Wyke/Associated Press

Baltimore Orioles: RHP Ivan Nova

The Baltimore Orioles are making progress with the reconstruction of their farm system. But if they're going to take things further in 2020, they'll need to acquire some potential trade chips this winter.

To this end, the Orioles will have job openings in their starting rotation. It's struggled with an AL-worst 5.69 ERA this season, and All-Star John Means may be the only one with a guaranteed role in 2020.

Veteran right-hander Ivan Nova is a candidate to end up in Baltimore. He likely won't appeal to pitching-needy contenders, but the Orioles could value him as a reliable innings-eater and ground-ball artist who has prior experience in the AL East.

Boston Red Sox: RHP Kyle Gibson

The Boston Red Sox surprisingly parted ways with president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski on Sunday. The next step figures to be an immediate downsizing of the club's bloated payroll.

It's doubtful, however, that Dombrowski's replacement will go as far as tearing it down. Assuming Mookie Betts isn't traded and J.D. Martinez doesn't opt of his contract—which may be big ifs, according to Alex Speier of the Boston Globe—the Red Sox will have enough talent to try for a last hurrah in 2020.

They'll only need some arms to help facilitate the process, starting with a replacement for pending free agent Rick Porcello. If they don't want to spend on an ace, they could be happy with somebody like Kyle Gibson. He'll be a low-risk source of innings when he hits the open market.

New York Yankees: RHP Gerrit Cole

The New York Yankees could be perfectly happy with a 2020 rotation consisting of Luis Severino, Masahiro Tanaka, James Paxton, Domingo German and J.A. Happ.

Alternatively, they could perceive their rotation's frequent struggles throughout 2019 as a sign to take nothing for granted. That course would invariably put them into the sweepstakes for Gerrit Cole, who they famously whiffed on trading for two winters ago.

The righty flamethrower proceeded to find his footing as an ace in 2018, and now he's working on a 2.73 ERA and the highest-ever strikeouts-per-nine rate. He'll have a $200 million price tag that the Yankees could be all too happy to pay.

Tampa Bay Rays: RF Mitch Haniger

Depending on what happens with their local television contract situation, the Tampa Bay Rays might have some money to throw around this winter.

For now, it's a safe assumption that any big moves they make will come at the expense of their farm system. It's one of the best in the business, and the Rays showed a willingness to trade from it when they sent well-regarded outfielder Jesus Sanchez to the Miami Marlins in July.

The Seattle Mariners are a favorite trading partner for the Rays, and they may see Mitch Haniger as an excuse to go to the well once again. The 2018 All-Star will be a buy-low candidate this winter, and he would fit Tampa Bay's needs for a right fielder and a right-handed slugger.

Toronto Blue Jays: RHP Rick Porcello

The Toronto Blue Jays have something going in their offense with Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Bo Bichette, Cavan Biggio and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. locked into long-term roles. All they need now is some pitching.

It's probably too soon for the Blue Jays to throw themselves into sweepstakes for top-tier free agents. However, they might pursue low-risk veterans who could provide some stability and rub off on up-and-comers like Nate Pearson and Anthony Kay.

Porcello is a possible fit. The former Cy Young Award winner has remained a reliable source of innings even as he's struggled with a 4.86 ERA since 2017. His experience in the AL East is yet another selling point the Blue Jays could covet.