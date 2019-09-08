US Open Tennis 2019 Men's Final Live Stream for Rafael Nadal vs. Daniil Medvedev

Chaz Niell/Getty Images

Two generations will collide on Sunday when Rafael Nadal and Daniil Medvedev will contest the 2019 U.S. Open men's final at Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York.

Medvedev, 33, will make his debut appearance in a Grand Slam final after previously failing to reach even a major quarter-final. Nadal, on the other hand, will feature in the U.S. Open decider for a fifth time (three wins) and has reached his 27th major final overall.

The 33-year-old favourite last won the U.S. Open in 2017 when he beat Kevin Anderson in straight sets. As was the case then, Nadal will hope to soundly best another opponent making his Grand Slam final bow.

Bianca Andreescu beat Serena Williams 6-3, 7-5 on Saturday to lift the women's title in her first major final, and Medvedev will be hopeful he can replicate the feat against another legendary foe.

Time: 4 p.m. ET/9 p.m. BST

Live Stream: Amazon Prime, Watch ESPN (U.S.)

TV Info: ESPN (U.S.)

The 2019 U.S. Open will not be broadcast on television in the United Kingdom, although Amazon Prime will provide live-stream coverage of the tournament.

Preview

Nadal has wound back the clock once again in 2019 and is looking to end the year level with Novak Djokovic on two majors apiece as they prepare for the ATP Tour Finals in November.

However, the three-time champion has been impressed by Medvedev's form on the North American circuit this summer and appears wary of his talent, never mind this being the Russian's first major final.

Amazon Prime recently previewed a clash that has the makings of a classic if Medvedev can rise to the occasion:

As well as playing one match fewer than Medvedev during this tournament following a second-round walkover against Thanasi Kokkinakis, Nadal has been quite fortunate in the opposition he's met in New York.

His highest-seeded opponent in the competition thus far was quarter-finalist Diego Schwartzman (No. 20). However, he has faced and beaten three seeded foes at Flushing Meadows while Medvedev has just the one (Stanislas Wawrinka), suggesting the Spaniard has in fact had the more difficult route of the two.

Medvedev has engineered a reputation for having an awkward style to play against. Fellow pro Stefanos Tsitsipas previously told reporters the Russian's approach is "weird" and "sloppy," but 18-year veteran Nadal will back his range of talents to overcome.

It worked a treat when these two played out their only previous meeting at this year's Canadian Open in Montreal, where the world No. 2 ran away a dominant 6-3, 6-0 victor, via Tennis TV:

Former world No. 4 Greg Rusedski predicted Nadal would have the keys to unlock Medvedev once again on Sunday:

The U.S. Open is Nadal's second-most fruitful major after his 12 titles at Roland Garros. He stands a fine chance of adding a fourth crown in New York on what will be his fifth time featuring in this fixture.

Medvedev has demonstrated form to suggest he'll contest more majors in the years to come, though Nadal is out to prevent the Russian from clinching his first on Sunday.