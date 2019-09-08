Report: Danny Drinkwater, Sean Dyche to Discuss Future After Alleged Attack

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Burnley midfielder Danny Drinkwater is reportedly set to meet manager Sean Dyche to discuss his future after being attacked at a nightclub by a gang of men in Manchester.

The 29-year-old suffered facial cuts and bruises in the attack and a "badly injured ankle" that is likely to see him sidelined for several weeks, according to Sky Sports News.

Dyche is said to be concerned at the incident but "not planning" to cancel Drinkwater's loan, per the report. Drinkwater moved to Burnley from Chelsea in August on a temporary deal until January.

