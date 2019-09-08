Canada vs. Germany: Odds, Time, Live Stream for 2019 FIBA World Cup

Zhizhao Wu/Getty Images

Looking to secure a spot in an Olympic qualifying tournament, the Canadian men's basketball national team has decided to dial it up from long range.

After losing its first two games at the FIBA World Cup, Canada has now won back-to-back contests, and it even set a 3-point record in its last matchup. In a 126-71 victory over Jordan, Canada made a World Cup-record 24 3-pointers, breaking the previous mark of 19 set twice by Team USA in 1994.

Canada will look to keep building momentum and finish its time at the FIBA World Cup with a win when it plays Germany on Monday. Here's everything you need to know heading into that contest.

Game Information

Date: Monday, Sept. 9

Time: 8 a.m. ET

Live Stream: ESPN+

Odds (per OddsChecker): Germany -1.5

Preview

As Canada poured in the 3-pointers against Jordan, Kyle Wiltjer led the way, scoring 29 points and making seven shots from behind the arc. Melvin Ejim had 13 points and Cory Joseph added 11 as the Canadians had their best offensive showing of the tournament so far.

"It's fun to watch when our team is letting it fly like that," guard Kevin Pangos said, according to Lori Ewing of The Canadian Press (h/t CBC). "We have a lot of guys who can shoot it. Everyone was just encouraging each other to let it fly."

Canada lost to Australia and Lithuania to open Group H pool play, but those were both quality opponents that were tough for the Canadians to compete against. However, Canada got a win before pool play ended when it beat Senegal 82-60.

Now, Canada is looking to secure its third straight victory, which could help it get into an Olympic qualifying tournament next year.

"For us, our main goal is to make the Olympics, so every game we have to get better as a program, so I think we did that [against Jordan], and just building that camaraderie going forward," Wiltjer said, per Ewing.

Like Canada, Germany lost its first two games at the FIBA World Cup before going on to notch wins over Jordan and Senegal. With both Canada and Germany owning similar victories over the same two opponents, it's expected that it could be a close matchup when these teams go head-to-head.

There are four Olympic qualifying tournaments, and only 12 teams play in the Olympic tournament. Eight of those berths will be decided by the time the World Cup is over. So, Canada's chances of returning to the Olympics for the first time since 2000 may not be great.

But if Canada is hitting 3-pointers like it did against Jordan, anything is possible. Perhaps a final World Cup victory over Germany could give the Canadians some confidence heading into next year and a return to the Olympics could happen in 2020.