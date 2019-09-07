Conor McGregor: 'Book My Rematch' After Khabib's UFC 242 Win vs. Dustin Poirier

Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

Conor McGregor didn't waste time asking for a rematch against UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov after the titleholder beat Dustin Poirier on Saturday at UFC 242 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates:

Nurmagomedov used a rear-naked choke in the third round to beat the challenger and move to 28-0 for his professional MMA career. He previously beat McGregor at UFC 229 in October 2018.

After UFC 242, UFC President Dana White announced that Tony Ferguson is the next contender for Nurmagomedov's lightweight belt should he accept.

That shouldn't be an issue based on Ferguson's comments to ESPN's Ariel Helwani (h/t Adam Guillen Jr. of MMA Mania), in which he said fans know who the true No. 1 contender is.



"No way, man. The fans wouldn't have it; they'd put up too much of a fight," Ferguson said of a McGregor-Khabib matchup, per Guillen Jr.

"He's been fighting old men lately—he's trying to fight Mark Wahlberg. Maybe that's the fight for him. The dude's got a couple of things, making his money, doing his thing. I don't know if he wants to fight anymore, but he is not my concern."

All signs point to a Ferguson-Khabib matchup, but McGregor's willingness to fight the champion in the undefeated fighter's home country speaks to how much he wants a title shot.

McGregor will likely have to wait, however, as he looks for another opponent in advance of his first UFC match since he lost to Khabib 11 months ago.