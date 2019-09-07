Alshon Jeffery, Eagles Agree to Restructured Contract; Guarantees 2020 Salary

Matt Rourke/Associated Press

The Philadelphia Eagles and wide receiver Alshon Jeffery agreed to a restructuring of his contract, the team announced Saturday.

The move guaranteed Jeffery's $12.75 million base salary for 2020 while "providing salary-cap flexibility for the team," the specifics of which remain unclear.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

