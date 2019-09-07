Alshon Jeffery, Eagles Agree to Restructured Contract; Guarantees 2020 Salary

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistSeptember 7, 2019

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Alshon Jeffery during practice at the NFL football team's training camp in Philadelphia, Thursday, July 25, 2019. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke/Associated Press

The Philadelphia Eagles and wide receiver Alshon Jeffery agreed to a restructuring of his contract, the team announced Saturday.

The move guaranteed Jeffery's $12.75 million base salary for 2020 while "providing salary-cap flexibility for the team," the specifics of which remain unclear.

        

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    The war between Zach Ertz and Landon Collins

    Philadelphia Eagles logo
    Philadelphia Eagles

    The war between Zach Ertz and Landon Collins

    Bleeding Green Nation
    via Bleeding Green Nation

    3 bold predictions for the Eagles in Week 1 vs. Redskins

    Philadelphia Eagles logo
    Philadelphia Eagles

    3 bold predictions for the Eagles in Week 1 vs. Redskins

    Skyler Carlin
    via ClutchPoints

    8 fearless predictions for the 2019 Eagles season

    Philadelphia Eagles logo
    Philadelphia Eagles

    8 fearless predictions for the 2019 Eagles season

    Bleeding Green Nation
    via Bleeding Green Nation

    Eagles build room for fans with sensory needs

    Philadelphia Eagles logo
    Philadelphia Eagles

    Eagles build room for fans with sensory needs

    ESPN.com
    via ESPN.com