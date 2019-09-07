UFC 242 Results: Khabib, Paul Felder Highlight Biggest Winners from Main Card

UFC 242 Results: Khabib, Paul Felder Highlight Biggest Winners from Main CardSeptember 7, 2019
Khabib Nurmagomedov doesn't lose.
The UFC superstar returned to the Octagon on Saturday at UFC 242 in Abu Dhabi and didn't disappoint, retaining his lightweight title with a third-round, rear-naked choke submission of Dustin Poirier.
It was another display of Nurmagomedov's unmatched dominance:
Marc Raimondi @marc_raimondi
How do you stop that Khabib Nurmagomedov's wrestling and grappling? No one has figured it out yet. Back to the drawing board, lightweight division. #UFC242
Derek Brunson @DerekBrunson
Many have tried , none have succeeded . Watching Khabib fights are amazing . The calmness , the control , the ability to break his opponent’s will to compete is outright fascinating #UFC242
Nurmagomedov did what he does best: forced the fight to the ground, slowly and methodically wore out Poirier with his superior wrestling and grappling and earned a submission. Despite a slow and cagey beginning to the match, Nurmagomedov soon began dominating the latter part of the first round and most of the second round.
UFC @ufc
"At his mauling best in round one!" 🦅 🏆 The champ is in prime form! #UFC242 https://t.co/T7sIHTmV14
Poirier had his moments, tagging Nurmagomedov a few times and looking like he might shock everyone with a guillotine in the third round.
But Nurmagomedov calmly handled Poirier's striking and freed himself from the guillotine attempt before moving in for the proverbial kill.
So that leaves the obvious question: Who is next for Nurmagomedov?
As you might expect, one name came up consistently:
Danny Segura @dannyseguratv
Alright, let's book Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Tony Ferguson next. That's the fight to make, it's been the fight to make for years now. #UFC242
Chamatkar Sandhu @SandhuMMA
So yeah, pray. Pray the UFC books it. Then pray both men make it through their training camps without suffering any injuries. Then pray both men can make weight OK. Then pray some more that they're able to walk out to the Octagon. Give us this one MMA Gods. 🙏🏼🤞🏼
Megan Anderson @MeganA_mma
Woww!!! Absolute complete and total domination by Khabib tonight! He's an absolute monster in that cage. Smothering and violent from start to finish. What an incredible atmosphere in Abu Dhabi 👏🏻👏🏻 #ufc242 Enter Tony Ferguson...
Make it happen, UFC—it's what the people want.
Other Main Card Results
Islam Makhachev def. Davi Ramos by unanimous decision (29-27, 30-26, 30-26)
Curtis Blaydes def. Shamil Abdurakhimov by TKO (punches and elbows, 2:22 of Round 2)
Diego Ferreira def. Mairbek Taisumov by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-27, 29-27)
Paul Felder def. Edson Barboza by split decision (27-30, 29-28, 30-27)
Main Card Recap
Ferreira opened the main card by beating Taisumov by unanimous decision, leaning on his superior striking to unquestionably win this match. He also landed one of the best shots of the entire event with this face-melting kick:
Makhachev kept the unanimous decisions going, beating Ramos in a bout that was fairly uneventful in the first round and through the first few minutes of the second. Makhachev rode a strong left hand and solid ground-and-pound in the final round to earn the victory.
He wasn't able to bring home the finish, though it appeared he might with this flurry:
UFC @ufc
HUGE KNEE 😱 🇷🇺 @MakhachevMMA refuses to leave without the win! #UFC242 https://t.co/k8wuTgpyRp
Blaydes offered a bit more excitement, finishing Abdurakhimov in the second round, showing off an elite ground-and-pound attack that simply overwhelmed his opponent.
UFC @ufc
That's how you end a round! 😤 @RazorBlaydes265 is on a MISSION! #UFC242 https://t.co/oOYYkxvIS3
MMAFighting.com @MMAFighting
Curtis Blaydes' finishing sequence at #UFC242 👃🤕 (📸: @allelbows) https://t.co/jHm2uysntG
Luke Thomas @lthomasnews
Blaydes has made himself exponentially more dangerous with his improved passing and GNP. He's demolishing some of these guys and it's in no small part because of his development.
And Felder and Barboza brought the fireworks (and a bit of controversy, too), providing arguably the fight of the night.
Most of the contentions after the result came from the scoring:
Aljamain Sterling @FunkMaster_UFC
Is this a sick joke?? #UFC242. No knock on Felder at all. He faught his ass off but wtf kinda decision was that? 30-27 both ways?? How? RD 3 was clearly for Felder but RD 1&2 was being controlled by Barboza in my honest opinion. What a weird decision..
Brett Okamoto @bokamotoESPN
30-27 Felder. 30-27 Barboza. 29-28 Felder. Interesting scores in the co-main event. Can’t say my level of confidence in these judges tonight is rock solid.
Derek Brunson @DerekBrunson
That Barbosa vs Felder score card had me like #UFC242 https://t.co/4wCORzuQ1a
Stephie Haynes @CrooklynMMA
WOW! 30-27??? Listen, I picked Felder to win, but I thought Barboza edged him out 29-28. I don't mind that Felder won, but 30-27??? A bridge too far. #UFC242
Ariel Helwani @arielhelwani
* sorry, I meant I agree with the decision but obviously not the two 30-27s.
Despite the controversy, the match provided some brilliant moments:
UFC @ufc
OOOOOH! The spinning backfist lands for @EdsonBarbozaJR but @FelderPaul just EATS IT! #UFC242 https://t.co/Vza1yRRjdn
UFC @ufc
👀🤯😳 @FelderPaul attempts the armbar but @EdsonBarbozaJR quickly escapes! #UFC242 https://t.co/I527M6E6t7
It was a fantastic fight, exactly the sort of tune-up UFC fans were clamoring for ahead of Nurmagomedov's return to the Octagon against Poirier.
Undercard Results
Joanne Calderwood def. Andrea Lee by split decision (28-29, 30-27, 29-28)
Zubaira Tukhugov split draw with Lerone Murphy (28-29, 29-28, 28-28)
Sarah Moras def. Liana Jojua by TKO (elbows, 2:26 of Round 3)
Ottman Azaitar def. Teemu Packalen by KO (punches, 3:33 of Round 1)
Belal Muhammad def. Takashi Sato by submission (rear-naked choke, 1:55 of Round 3)
Muslim Salikhov def. Nordine Taleb by KO (punches, 4:26 of Round 1)
Omari Akhmedov def. Zak Cummings by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)
Don Madge def. Fares Ziam by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)
