Scotland vs. Belgium: Euro 2020 Qualifying Odds, Live Stream, TV Info

MB Media/Getty Images

Belgium travel to face Scotland on Monday in the hope that they can extend their advantage at the top of UEFA Euro 2020 qualifying Group I.

The Hampden Park hosts will seek redemption in Glasgow after they lost 2-1 at home to Russia on Friday, with Scotland currently fourth in the group and six points away from the qualifying positions.

Manager Steve Clarke won't have entered this pool expecting to be favourites to progress, although it's fair to say his side's European Championship hopes are reaching a point of desperation.

The Red Devils are one of three teams who remain perfect after five qualifying matches—Spain and Italy are the others—and they'll look to maintain that record as Russia lurk just three points behind in second.

Date: Monday, September 9

Time: 7:45 p.m. BST/2:45 p.m. ET

Venue: Hampden Park, Glasgow, Scotland

Live Stream: Sky Go (UK), Watch ESPN (U.S.)

TV Info: Sky Sports Football (UK), ESPN3 (U.S.)

Odds

Scotland: 7-1

Draw: 7-2

Belgium: 4-9

Via Oddschecker.com.

Preview

Belgium will have high hopes travelling to Scotland this weekend having defeated this opponent 3-0 at home and looking to round off their head-to-head in Glasgow.

Scottish morale is at something of a low following back-to-back defeats in qualifying. John McGinn scored his first international goal to put the team 1-0 up against Russia, but Artem Dzyuba pulled one back before a Stephen O'Donnell own-goal complete their capitulation, via Sky Sports:

That result turned up the pressure for Clarke & Co. entering the second half of this group campaign, with Kazakhstan sat one point in front and too much ground left to make up as things stand.

The manager wouldn't commit to calling this fixture a "must-win" but suggested it is of vital importance, via BBC Sport Scotland:

Belgium will be far more relaxed about their chances considering they have a recent win over this opponent.

Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku scored a brace when Belgium and Scotland clashed in June, while Manchester City marvel Kevin De Bruyne also got on the scoresheet:

De Bruyne has been a key piece for City early on this season and is already sending signals he's back to his best, per BT Sport:

Caging that influence will be of critical importance if the home team are to survive Monday's visit of the world's top-ranked outfit, who are 47 places ahead of Scotland in FIFA's rankings.

Scotland captain and Liverpool left-back Andrew Robertson was honest in his assessment of the group following defeat to Russia, and he told reporters a result against Belgium is a must if they're to qualify:

“Belgium are a big step up from Russia and when we get the ball we need to keep it because it is tough. It is going to be a hell of a task to believe we can get something from Belgium but we need to believe that we can.

“We need a point or three points, it is going to be very hard but you never know, if we show up we can cause teams problems.”

Belgium are Scotland's biggest remaining test at home with the visits of San Marino and Kazakhstan to come, though the chances of them surprising on Matchday 6 seem slim.